Misen Finally Does Nonstick Cookware, and 3 Other Cool New Home Releases

By Tyler Chin
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Misen has entered the nonstick cookware chat. The direct-to-consumer cookware brand launched its nonstick cookware project on Kickstarter last year, when it earned $1.4 million across 6,000 backers. Now the line is...

US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

If the GMC Yukon Denali was already a top-of-the-line GMC model, the GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate takes things to a whole other level. On the exterior, The Denali Ultimate has GMC-exclusive "Vader Chrome" trim on the grill, logo badge, fender vent and lower trim accent. The interior features full-grain leather in every row (yes, all three) of the vehicle, accented by an "Alpine Umber" trim color scheme. A laser-etched topographical map of Mount Denali can be found on the Paldao wood on the dashboard. This is on top of "Super Cruise" compatibility (basically GMC's hands-off driving program), an 18-speaker Bose audio set up and a Google integrated infotainment system. This car really is the "Ultimate" expression of what the Yukon Denali can be. Today we're jumping in to the "Ultimate" GMC Yukon Denali, Backcountry's pet-approved collaboration with Petco and a beginner-friendly vinyl player from Pro-Ject. This is Today in Gear.
CARS
Gear Patrol

GMC's Newest Yukon Denali Ultimate Is the Peak of the Brand's Luxury Aspirations

In the car world these days, "go big or go home" has arguably been replaced with a new axiom: go fancy or go home. From Kia to Bentley, carmakers are going more upscale with nearly every model. It makes a certain degree of sense: automotive engineering and development has advanced to the point where there's really no such thing as a bad car anymore, at least on sale new in America; given that, the easiest way to woo buyers is to simply offer more of what's already good.
CARS
Gear Patrol

In the Future, Leather Will Be Grown in Labs

Alternative meats are all the rage. They're rich in fiber and low in bad fats. They bleed, brown and crumble just like meat, but no cows are slaughtered in the process. To the untrained eye, if prepared properly, real meat and most popular meat alternatives — Beyond Meat, Impossible, NUGGS — look, smell and taste about the same. But what about real leather versus that made from plants, mushrooms or pineapples? What about lab-grown leather?
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Gear Patrol

Sonos May Have a Voice Assistant Coming Soon. Will Anyone Care?

There have been quite a few leaks and rumors regarding Sonos in the past few weeks, particularly one surrounding an upcoming soundbar that will cost $249, making it the most affordable soundbar that Sonos will offer. But the latest leak is that Sonos is reportedly gearing up to launch something else: its first voice assistant.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Adsum x Merrell sneakers, a TAG Heuer x Ayrton Senna chronograph watch... this week has been full of compelling collabs. But there's more than that; spring has us in a verdant mood with blue and green watches that'll be a perfect match for a waxed cotton bucket hat from Drake's. Find all that, Rhodes' new Tracker Boot, a watch that puts a koi pond on your wrist and more in this week's roundup.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

The Best Rooftop Tents You Can Buy

Camping. American culture romanticized it long before it looked macho in John Wayne westerns. But bedding down on the ground and sleeping on a thin pad isn’t everyone’s cup of bucolic brew; it can be uncomfortable, and setup and breakdown is nearly always more time-consuming than expected. Therefore,...
AIRBNB
Gear Patrol

The Season's Best Accessory? A Tie. Yes, Seriously

I'll admit it: I wrote off ties not long ago. "Are ties toast?" I asked in July of 2021. Because of the second and third waves of the pandemic, people were still working from home, avoiding big events, steering clear of air travel and ignoring all of the rules that governed how they dressed in the real world. Needless to say, we all were a little more relaxed, even as uncertainty swirled around us.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

BN3TH's Runner's High Short Features Revolutionary Underwear Tech

BN3TH knows a thing or two about outfitting guys with the best underwear on Earth. Famous for its patented MyPakage Pouch Technology, the design delivers dimensional support, with a chafe-free and breathable build that should prevent the need for constant adjustments throughout the day. That technology is the centerpiece of BN3TH's Runner’s High 2n1 short, with the philosophy that peak comfort means peak performance. Whether you're running a marathon or just going for a casual jog, the Runner's High short packs in thoughtful features like a perforated back yoke (for breathability), a rear zipper pocket (for unobtrusive storage) and Ionic+ fabric (which is treated with an anti-microbial technology that will help keep the shorts stink-free — no matter how many times you wash them).
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

This Is the Root of All Badass Seiko Dive Watches

Welcome to Watches You Should Know, a biweekly column highlighting important or little-known watches with interesting backstories and unexpected influence. This week: the Seiko 6105. Though once largely excluded from the discussion of fine watchmaking, Seiko now competes shoulder-to-shoulder with prestigious Swiss brands. Ironically, it's the robust everyman watch with...
APPAREL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Gear Patrol

Most Shoes Are Bad for Your Feet. Fulton's Insoles Can Help

Insoles are a core part of every shoe — boot, loafer, sneaker, you name it. But they're typically lackluster, a thin layer of polyurethane or foam meant to offer separation between the sole of your foot and the rest of the shoe. In a pair of Koio sneakers, for example, the insole is roughly 22 millimeters thick and made from Ortholite foam. That makes the sneakers comfortable, for sure, but not incredibly supportive.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Yes, You Can Wear White Pants Year-Round

Ah, white pants. Donned the "look of leisure," or painter's pants, depending on who you ask, they've lived under the reign of seasonal sartorial rules since their inception. Some say white clothing is only fit for summer and that wearing white after Labor Day signals you're of a "lesser status," at least that was the case in the early 20th century. City folks who could flee urban life for tropical oases — or even Upstate New York — did so in style, opting for a wardrobe that contrasted the drab dressers in cities they escaped from.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: Brooklinen Last-Day Savings, Apple AirTags Deal & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. Apple. $99 $89 (10% OFF) While...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: 5 Products You Need to Know About

It's Cinco de Mayo, AKA "a great reason to drink tequila (or mezcal)." Though the day is commonly confused with Mexican Independence Day, it actually commemorates the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the French in the 1862 Battle of Puebla. What better way to celebrate than to grab some friends and toast to victory – and talk about the latest and greatest in the world of gear? Check out our favorite news below and get up to speed.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

The 5 Types of Barbells Everyone Should Know

Over time, some gear just becomes synonymous with the activity it's related to. It's impossible to think about baseball gloves and not reminisce about your last league game or afternoon playing catch. Not the best example? Try picturing a socket wrench — and then try not to see it surrounded by grease monkeys working on their next project car.
WORKOUTS
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: 33% Off Air Max, $50 Off Bowflex Dumbbells & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. Nike. $110 $73 (33% OFF) Rooted...
YOGA
Gear Patrol

Please Stop Making Illegible Watches

Welcome to Counterpoint, a series in which we challenge commonly held ideas about well-known products. This time: illegible watches. “People don’t buy a watch to read the time.” Jean-Claude Biver, head of LVMH’s watchmaking division, claims to have pioneered the now popular concept of a totally blacked-out watch: “When I told my head watchmaker at Hublot that I wanted a black watch that won’t let you read the time, the 70-year-old watchmaker almost fainted.”
APPAREL

