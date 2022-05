CLEVELAND -- The Blue Jays’ series opener vs. the Guardians began with an immediate spark for an offense that has been struggling through the past week. Three batters into the game Thursday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a dart over the left-field fence to give the Blue Jays a two-run lead. But the spark didn't last long: Struggles that have become familiar this season cropped up again, and the Blue Jays lost a 6-5 game at Progressive Field -- the 14th one-run contest they’ve played already in the young season.

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO