The best concerts in L.A. this April

Pretend you’re in the French countryside at these lovely flower farms. Every year, thousands of tourists flock to the sun-kissed pastures of Provence to wander among the region’s famous fields of lavender. Can’t swing a European vacation right now? You’ll still find plenty of stunning lavender farms here in the Midwest to explore this summer. Use our guide to choose your own lavender adventure: Plan a day trip from Chicago and pick your own bouquets at a small family-owned operation downstate, stock up on essential oils and moisturizers at a lakeside farm in Indiana or opt for a secluded weekend getaway to tour a peaceful lavender labyrinth in Michigan. Peak bloom season generally ranges from mid-June to mid-July, but be sure to call ahead and check on the status of each farm’s harvest before visiting!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO