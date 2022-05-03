Improve Your Memory with Peptide Therapy

Most people consider cognitive decline a natural part of aging. Trouble remembering where you put your keys or forgetting what you need from the grocery is just part of getting old – or is it? What if you could slow or even stop this decline?

Regenerative peptide therapies can help those with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other memory or brain related issues including stroke and traumatic head injuries, regain brain function. Peptides are small strings of amino acids found throughout the body. They act as signaling molecules for specific body functions such as repair and recovery.

Dr. Carl Paige, chief medical officer and co-owner of Medical Transformation Center, says peptide therapy can be a real game changer for those suffering cognitive issues.

“There are numerous peptides that help the brain function better. Peptide therapy augments natural processes signaling the cells to do what they should be doing. Since they are naturally occurring in the body, they are easily broken down into amino acids and then eliminated, which is why they have such a good safety profile,” says Dr. Paige.

Peptides are administered via a nose spray, pill, subcutaneous, or through an IV depending on which therapy you need and your personal preference. Dr. Paige says patients may see improvement in their mood, anxiety level, and depression almost immediately. Even short-term memory improves quickly.

He recommends stimulating your brain with word games, puzzles, trivia games, or other activities to challenge your mind during the therapy process to achieve better results.

Dr. Paige cautions that there are many factors that influence changes in memory including poor nutrition and inflammation. It’s important to find the root cause before starting any treatment program, he advises. Read more about peptide and aging research.

By Kym Voorhees Raque

