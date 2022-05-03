ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Free Live Demo Today: How To Light For Catalog and E-Commerce Photography

By Patrick Hall
Fstoppers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Fain of Profoto's Geared Up has asked yours truly to share a few lighting setups I use often in the studio. Today, May 3rd at 11am EST, you can log into the live show and ask me all your favorite lighting questions!. Many of you have probably been...

fstoppers.com

Fstoppers

Necessary Items for a Successful Photo Studio

Photography studios can be very profitable if you create them the right way. Photography studios can earn you $100K in medium markets and up to $200K+ in some of the larger markets. In addition to photographers renting the studio, there are other alternative methods to booking your studio day and night. There are workshops, yoga classes, private dinners, and even YouTubers needing a space regularly.
Fstoppers

Simple Artificial Light for Food Photography in Small Spaces

A lot of food and product photographers begin their journey in a tiny space with limited room for lighting and equipment. Food photographer Rachel Korinek has an amazing setup for recreating big window light in a small space. The thing that really stood out for me with Korinek’s setup is...
Fstoppers

5 Tips for Choosing the Right Tripod

One of the most useful accessories any photographer can have is a tripod, suitable for anything from allowing you to get sharp images at longer exposures or to take some of the weight and strain off your neck and back. There are a ton of options out there, however, and if you are wondering which one is right for you, check out this awesome video that will give you five tips for choosing the correct option.
Fstoppers

Rainbow Valley

One of my favorite moments in the park was during our second day at Talus Lake. After a soaker the day before, the pleasant conditions were welcomed with open arms. We were able to dry all our clothes, gear and tent, which was a huge life-saver as we had another 6 days ahead of us.
Fstoppers

Dreamy light

My first time visiting the exhibition centre in Brisbane Australia, and while walking the foyer found the softest light to shoot some amazing cosplayers such as @literallyaesop (Instagram). I can't wait to go back for the next convention.
Country
Puerto Rico
Fstoppers

Subtle Things That Might Be Robbing Your Photos of Sharpness

There are a lot of pitfalls that can cause blurry landscape photos, some obvious and some a bit more subtle. This excellent video tutorial discusses some easily missed causes of blurry landscape photos and what you can do to fix them or avoid them in the first place. Coming to...
Fstoppers

Show Your Work

These represent my first and second attempts to work with this image. This pickup is usually sitting there with no load, but for the past few days, it has had this wooden thing in its bed. I'm not certain whose truck it is so I don't know who to ask. Anyway, my idea was to shoot the truck and surround the initial shot with additional frames shot within a few seconds (Harry's intolerance for being still is well known) taken in a roughly circular pattern around the truck. They were all shot with the same lens (70-300mm Nikkor @ 70mm) and at the same exposure. I let Photoshop align them and then realigned them more precisely, keying on the truck. I made the initial shot the top layer because that one was centered. I then reduced the opacity of every layer to 10% and flattened the image. Finally, I adjusted the exposure through Photoshop's curve tool, at which point I knew this wasn't coming out the way I'd hoped. So I gave up and went to WAWA and bought dinner.
Fstoppers

10 Helpful Tips for Editing Video More Quickly

Editing video can be a very time-consuming task, and any spot where you can save even just a few seconds can add up to big gains overall. This helpful video tutorial discusses 10 tips that will speed up your editing process and leave you more time for other things. Coming...
Fstoppers

Is it Time to Ditch Fuji Film Simulations? We Review Dehancer Film Emulator

Fujifilm is widely considered the king of film simulations and for good reason. Anyone who has owned a Fuji camera over the past decade appreciates the variety of excellent film recipes that can be created in camera and no doubt has their own go-to simulations they love to use. But is there a better way to give your photos a vintage look? In this review of Dehancer Film Emulator, we will find out.
Fstoppers

A Dangerously Subtle Mistake You Can Make With Mirrorless Cameras

The electronic viewfinder is one of the greatest advantages of mirrorless cameras, offering the ability to preview your exposure in real-time, leaving behind the days of miscalculated shots. However, as this informative video details, it can easily mislead you and cause you to mess up important photos. Coming to you...
Fstoppers

A Review of the Affordable Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens

24-70mm f/2.8 lenses are the workhorses of choice for a lot of photographers and filmmakers, as they cover a range of the most commonly needed focal lengths and pair them with a wide maximum aperture, making for a versatile combo. However, such lenses are rarely cheap. The Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN makes a few smart compromises to bring its price way down, and this excellent video review takes a look at the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers

Are You Using Your Zoom Lens Wrong? A Quick Look at the Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM V2

There is a saying that zoom lenses can make you a lazy photographer. And that might be true if you use them the wrong way. I was recently given the opportunity to test out the new Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II lens, and while I do want to touch on the specifics of this lens a bit, while using it, I was reminded why I prefer prime lenses.
Fstoppers

A Guide to Shooting Panoramic Photos

A good panoramic image can be a real showstopper that catches the viewer's eye and encourages them to get closer and examine every detail. There are some considerations and techniques you have to know before you create one, however. This excellent video tutorial will show you a few different ways to create panoramic photos as well as what you should be aware of while doing so.
Fstoppers

A Valuable Lesson for All Landscape Photographers

No doubt, today's world often demands the ability to constantly produce content at a breakneck pace, and that can put a lot of pressure on photographers. Even if you do not make money from your photography, you might find yourself impatient when the right shot just has not materialized yet. This excellent video essay follows a landscape photographer as he discusses how a bit of patience can be one of the best things for improving your images.
Fstoppers

I'm Switching To Mac After a Lifetime of Windows

For my entire life, I've been not only a Windows user but a MacOS hater. I've loved Mac hardware but I could never get past the annoying limitations of their software. All of that changed when I bought the new M1 MacBook Pro. The M1 MacBook Pro is the first...
