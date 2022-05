BALTIMORE -- Not all homecomings come with a happy ending. Dylan Bundy learned that lesson the hard way Wednesday night. Returning to Baltimore for the second time as an opposing player, the veteran right-hander was tagged for a career-high nine runs on 11 hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings as Minnesota saw its four-game win streak snapped in a 9-4 defeat at Camden Yards. A bright spot in the Twins' surprising rotation success early this season, Bundy watched his ERA balloon from 2.95 to 5.76 in the outing opposite O's righty Kyle Bradish -- the key return piece in the deal that sent Bundy to the Angels in 2019.

