Manhattan, KS

RCPD Officer Issued Summons for Battery Allegation

rileycountypolice.org
 4 days ago

A Riley County Police Department Police Officer has been issued a summons to appear in city court for an off-duty battery allegation. Officer Brandon Gadia, 27, was reported to have hit a 25-year-old male after the isolated altercation involving personal matters between the...

www.rileycountypolice.org

Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Little Apple Post

Police catch wanted Kan. man due to bicycle riding infraction

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, police initiated a traffic stop with a man later identified as 43-year-old Marcus Murphy who was on a bicycle at the intersection of Adams Street and Lakin Avenue in Great Bend for a traffic infraction, according to a media release.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD officer to appear in court for off-duty fight

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley Co. police officer will appear in court for an off-duty fight. Brandon Gadia, 27, is accused of hitting another man during an altercation March 26 in the 1900 block of Lincoln Dr. Gadia was placed on administrative leave after the altercation. He was placed back on-duty April 15 when the department determined the incident didn’t interfere with his official duties.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

RCPD searches for man wanted for alleged drug crimes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for a man who is wanted for alleged drug-related crimes. The Riley County Police Department says officers are searching for Corey Bloom, 51, as he has active warrants out for his arrest. Bloom is wanted for alleged distribution of a controlled...
MANHATTAN, KS
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
KSNT News

Identity of suspected drowning victim at Kansas lake released

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake. Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Shooting death of brother leads Topeka man on search for answers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Almost two weeks after a man was shot and killed in Topeka, his family searches for answers amidst their mourning. On the night of April 22, Dustin Michael Clayton, 35, of Topeka, was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Southwest Lane Street in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department found […]
TOPEKA, KS
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX

