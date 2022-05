NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With two outs in the top of the ninth, Phil Matulia reached on a an error which scored two Louisiana Tech runs to give the Bulldogs the insurance they needed on Wednesday night from Brown-Stroud Field, defeating Northwestern State 4-3. Steele Netterville got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the top of the first to give Tech a 2-0 lead they would hold until the fifth.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO