PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For those familiar with the northwestern state’s beloved burger concept, Sid’s Garage is putting the proverbial pedal to the medal with its Arizona debut at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix later this month. The burger joint, known for its high-energy rock ‘n roll vibes, is bringing its creative and beasty burgers, award-winning cocktails, and thoroughly crafted colossal shakes to Arizona for its first location outside of Idaho with a grand opening on May 15th.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO