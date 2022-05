Happy Spring, ladies, gentlemen, and culinarians of all ages!. Eggs are the quinteggsential symbol of spring – in fact, they are ripe with symbolism in general! They are symbols of rebirth and renewal across many cultures and religions, and in others are seen as symbols of luck and wealth. It is even said that a chef’s toque has 100 pleats in honor of the 100 ways to cook an egg. As not only a symbolic food, but such an iconic food, present in nearly every known cuisine on earth, of course I wanted to write my article for the first official month of Spring!

