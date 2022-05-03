ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Perron has hat trick, Husso gets shutout to help Blues top Wild in Game 1

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. -- David Perron scored a hat trick and had an assist, and Ville Husso made 37 saves for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round at Xcel Energy Center on Monday. It...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin drops truth bomb on Rangers after Triple-OT win in Game 1

The NHL playoffs are always one of the best spectacles in all of sports. Hockey fans were reminded of that Tuesday night, as the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers played almost two full games before a winner was decided. Just under six minutes into the third overtime, Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin scored the game-winning goal, sending Rangers fans home sorely disappointed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Hockey world reacts to Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm getting destroyed vs. Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins were in need of a strong performance following a 5-1 loss in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Carolina Panthers. The Bruins started strong, skating well and creating a couple scoring opportunities. However, the game took a turn when Bruins forward David Pastrnak collided with Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta, leaving him bloody and out of the game.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Capitals dealt concerning Tom Wilson blow ahead of Game 2 vs. Panthers

The Washington Capitals managed to pull off a huge upset in Game 1 on the road against the Florida Panthers, but may not find things so easy in Game 2. Head coach Peter Laviolette revealed veteran forward Tom Wilson will be a game-time decision for Game 2 due to a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old is undergoing treatment for the injury and is hoping to be able to take the ice on Thursday night, per Tarik El-Bashir.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NHL

NHL Draft Lottery Set For May 10

NEW YORK --- The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 10 at 4 p.m. PT at the NHL Network's Secaucus, NJ studio. NHL Draft Lottery coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT on ESPN. The Arizona Coyotes will learn where in the draft order their first selection will be for the 2022 NHL Draft.
LOTTERY
NHL

Domingue robs Zibanejad

NHL.com is the official web site of the National Hockey League. NHL, the NHL Shield, the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup, Center Ice name and logo, NHL Conference logos, NHL Winter Classic name, and The Biggest Assist Happens Off The Ice are registered trademarks and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo, Stanley Cup Final logo, Stanley Cup Qualifiers name and logo, NHL.TV, Vintage Hockey word mark and logo, The Game Lives Where You Do, NHL Winter Classic logo, NHL Heritage Classic name and logo, NHL Stadium Series name and logo, NHL All-Star logo, NHL Face-Off name and logo, NHL Premium, NHL After Dark, NHL GameCenter, NHL GameCenter LIVE, NHL Network name and logo, NHL Tonight name and logo, On The Fly, NHL Network Showdown name and logo, NHL Awards name and logo, NHL Draft name and logo, NHL Mascots, Hockey Fights Cancer, Because It's The Cup, NHL Green name and logo, NHL Vault, Hockey Is For Everyone, NHL Thanksgiving Showdown name and logo, NHL Centennial Classic name and logo, NHL Centennial Season logo, NHL100 Classic name and logo, NHL Global Series name and logo, NHL China Games name and logo, NHL Power Players name and logo, NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe name and logo, NHL Street name and logo, and Don't Miss A Moment are trademarks of the National Hockey League. All NHL logos and marks and NHL team logos and marks depicted herein are the property of the NHL and the respective teams and may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of NHL Enterprises, L.P. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved. All NHL team jerseys customized with NHL players' names and numbers are officially licensed by the NHL and the NHLPA. The Zamboni word mark and configuration of the Zamboni ice resurfacing machine are registered trademarks of Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc.© Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Any other third party trademarks or copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perron
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Ville Husso
NHL

Preview: Game Three at Boston

BOSTON, MA. - The Carolina Hurricanes took care of business to start the series on home ice, but now they'll have to try and do the same as the Boston Bruins play host at TD Garden. When: Friday, May 6, 7 p.m. EST. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App,...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Fletcher Presser: 5 Takeaways

Philadelphia Flyers General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Chuck Fletcher met with the local media on Tuesday to discuss the team's highly disappointing 2021-22 season and outlook heading into the offseason. Here are five key takeaway themes that Fletcher emphasized during the press conference. 1. Search for a new...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

3 Keys: Predators at Avalanche, Game 2 of Western First Round

Ingram to make first playoff start for Nashville; Cogliano out for Colorado with injury. Connor Ingram will make his first start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Nashville Predators will try to rebound against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round at Ball Arena on Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'THEY'RE FLYING OUT THERE'

The buzz around the rink ahead of Game 2 vs. the Stars. "I think we've played a lot of one-goal games this year. I think the progression would be that you're either down one, up one, or tied - and (you have to) play the same game. It's important. It's something our team has been really good at."
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Game#Maple Leafs#Western First Round#The St Louis Blues#The Central Division
NHL

They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 2 in Colorado

Granlund, Hynes Talk Game 2 as Predators Look to Bounce Back Against Avalanche. With Game 1 in the rearview, the Nashville Predators are looking to bounce back tonight in Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche. Tuesday's 7-2 loss to begin the Round One series didn't sit well with Nashville, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

NHL Awards finalists to be announced starting May 9

NEW YORK - - The National Hockey League will announce finalists for the 2022 NHL Awards beginning Monday, May 9. The complete schedule, which is subject to change, is listed below:. Monday, May 9. James Norris Memorial Trophy. Tuesday, May 10. Vezina Trophy. Wednesday, May 11. Calder Memorial Trophy. Thursday,...
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets Foundation celebrates spring with annual CannonBall

The year's biggest fundraiser for the foundation combined fun, philanthropy Thursday night. Like any good party, CannonBall had the right theme, with Thursday's annual fundraiser for the Blue Jackets Foundation celebrating seasonal rebirth with its Swing into Spring theme. And while CannonBall, presented by Bartha, wasn't a birthday party, there...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Kings vs. Oilers: How To Watch (Game 3)

Kings look to hold onto home ice advantage as series shifts back to LA. What you need to know ahead of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports SoCalTBS (Out of Network) Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: SOLD OUT.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL

Flames road sign reminds drivers to stay safe, makes Lucic laugh

CALGARY, Alberta - It's all about safety on the road, and what better way to get drivers' attention in Calgary than to make reference to Flames forward Milan Lucic?. A sign saying, "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames!" was posted to Instagram by Brooklyn LaBrosse, a 25-year-old lifelong fan, prior to the Flames defeating the Dallas Stars 1-0 in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday.
NHL
NHL

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

NEW YORK - The National Hockey League today announced the 32 team nominees for the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." The nominees were selected...
NHL
NHL

Playoffs Calling...

As the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs unfolded with dramatic flourish this week, the fun and furious action will get even better this weekend. That's because Kraken play-by-play announcer and future Hockey Hall of Famer John Forslund will begin calling nationally televised games for Turner Sports. He's in Boston Friday for...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Bellows Named to Team USA for IIHF World Championships

Tournament to run from May 13-29 in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland. Kieffer Bellows will represent Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championships, USA Hockey announced on Thursday. The tournament will run from May 13-29 in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland. The Edina, MN, native had 19 points (6G, 13A)...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy