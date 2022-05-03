ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Matthews, Campbell lead Maple Leafs past Lightning in Game 1

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO -- Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-0 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. "I thought it was a really good effort by us," Matthews...

NHL

NHL Draft Lottery Set For May 10

NEW YORK --- The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 10 at 4 p.m. PT at the NHL Network's Secaucus, NJ studio. NHL Draft Lottery coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT on ESPN. The Arizona Coyotes will learn where in the draft order their first selection will be for the 2022 NHL Draft.
LOTTERY
NHL

3 Keys: Predators at Avalanche, Game 2 of Western First Round

Ingram to make first playoff start for Nashville; Cogliano out for Colorado with injury. Connor Ingram will make his first start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Nashville Predators will try to rebound against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round at Ball Arena on Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Domingue robs Zibanejad

NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'THEY'RE FLYING OUT THERE'

The buzz around the rink ahead of Game 2 vs. the Stars. "I think we've played a lot of one-goal games this year. I think the progression would be that you're either down one, up one, or tied - and (you have to) play the same game. It's important. It's something our team has been really good at."
NHL
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from leveling the series in Toronto

That felt much more like Lightning hockey. The Tampa Bay Lightning evened their first-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night with a big 5-3 road win at Scotiabank Arena. The Lightning improved to 16-0 in games following a loss over the last three postseasons. The big guns...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Preview: Game Three at Boston

BOSTON, MA. - The Carolina Hurricanes took care of business to start the series on home ice, but now they'll have to try and do the same as the Boston Bruins play host at TD Garden. When: Friday, May 6, 7 p.m. EST. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App,...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 2 in Colorado

Granlund, Hynes Talk Game 2 as Predators Look to Bounce Back Against Avalanche. With Game 1 in the rearview, the Nashville Predators are looking to bounce back tonight in Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche. Tuesday's 7-2 loss to begin the Round One series didn't sit well with Nashville, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Oilers' special teams come up big in Game 2, help even series vs. Kings

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers really had no other option but to find a way to win Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. They found that solution with superior special teams. The Oilers had a power-play goal from center Leon Draisaitl...
NHL
NHL

Capitals' patience pays off with comeback win in Game 1

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Washington Capitals returned to their locker room after two periods Tuesday trailing the Florida Panthers by one goal but believing they were playing exactly how they needed. Washington was rewarded for its persistence in third period by rallying for 4-2 victory in Game 1 of the...
NHL
NHL

Kings vs. Oilers: How To Watch (Game 3)

Kings look to hold onto home ice advantage as series shifts back to LA. What you need to know ahead of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports SoCalTBS (Out of Network) Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: SOLD OUT.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'PLAY OUR BEST GAME'

What was talked about as the Flames boarded a flight to Dallas. "Actually, we had lots of good looks. If you look who scored the goals in two games - Lindholm in Game 1 and Pavelski in Game 2 - and the guys who missed chances in Game 2. Guys that get chances, that's what they get the publicity for - is to finish those chances. You're not going to get a whole bunch. I mean, we're getting the same amount of opportunities that we get in the regular season and we're giving up fewer. That's playoff hockey for the people that haven't watched it live for a while."
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets Foundation celebrates spring with annual CannonBall

The year's biggest fundraiser for the foundation combined fun, philanthropy Thursday night. Like any good party, CannonBall had the right theme, with Thursday's annual fundraiser for the Blue Jackets Foundation celebrating seasonal rebirth with its Swing into Spring theme. And while CannonBall, presented by Bartha, wasn't a birthday party, there...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Playoffs Calling...

As the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs unfolded with dramatic flourish this week, the fun and furious action will get even better this weekend. That's because Kraken play-by-play announcer and future Hockey Hall of Famer John Forslund will begin calling nationally televised games for Turner Sports. He's in Boston Friday for...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Lightning respond, shift momentum in Game 2 win against Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- The Tampa Bay Lightning needed to change the momentum late in the first period of their 5-3 win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. The two-time defending champions had been shut out in the first 79:58 of the series and required a spark.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Predators were 'a little paralyzed' in Game 1 loss to Avalanche

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche are good. They're so good that, back on March 15, Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter said he wouldn't want to be the wild-card team playing them in the first round because it would be "a waste of eight days." But that's not the only reason...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

NHL Awards finalists to be announced starting May 9

NEW YORK - - The National Hockey League will announce finalists for the 2022 NHL Awards beginning Monday, May 9. The complete schedule, which is subject to change, is listed below:. Monday, May 9. James Norris Memorial Trophy. Tuesday, May 10. Vezina Trophy. Wednesday, May 11. Calder Memorial Trophy. Thursday,...
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 'grind it out' to even series with Capitals

SUNRISE, Fla. - Now these are the Cats that we've grown accustomed to seeing. Returning to form after dropping Game 1, the high-flying Panthers cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Capitals in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. "I thought, early...
SUNRISE, FL

