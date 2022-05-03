ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID-19 spread continues; LA County urges workplace safety

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnuoI_0fRDDH8a00
| Image courtesy of Gerald Altman/Pixabay

Los Angeles County health officials urged employers Monday to use “common sense strategies” to combat COVID-19 in light of increasing spread of the virus.

The urging came as the county reported 5,920 new infections from the past three days, along with 13 new virus-related fatalities.

The county no longer reports case and death numbers on weekends. On Monday, the county reported 1,368 new infections, along with 2,728 from Saturday and 1,824 from Sunday. The new COVID-19 cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 2,877,960.

The 13 new fatalities lifted the county’s overall death toll to 31,970.

Health officials have been reporting elevated daily case numbers in recent weeks, attributable largely to the BA.2 subvariant of the virus. An offshoot of that variant — known as BA.2.12.1 — has also begun spreading locally, and health officials said it is believed to be 20% to 30% more infectious than BA.2.

In light of the growing spread of the virus, county health officials on Monday urged employers to take steps to protect employees and customers from infections, such as providing well-fitting masks, improving ventilation, screening employees who may be experiencing symptoms and adhering to isolation/quarantine guidelines and reporting clusters of cases.

“While relieved that the latest increases in cases are not yet accompanied by corresponding increases in hospitalizations, the higher rate of infection we are experiencing causes substantial disruption and leads to a vicious cycle of more transmission is worrisome,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “With high transmission comes the risk of breeding new variants of concern, the possibility of more people experiencing long COVID, and increased risk among those more vulnerable to severe illness should they become infected. Curtailing outbreaks at worksites can help slow down transmission back in the communities and we thank those employers that continue to have in place safety measures that keep employees and customers as safe as possible.”

hospitalizations have remained relatively low despite the growing number of cases — something Ferrer has chalked up to vaccinations and previous infections that have increased immunity and prevented infections from leading to severe illness.

As of Monday, there were 225 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, down from 226 on Sunday, according to state figures. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care was 24, down from 28 a day earlier.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 1.6% as of Monday, roughly the same as the previous week.

Ferrer said last week the BA.2.12.1 variant was detected in 7% of LA County infections that underwent testing to identify variants during the week that ended April 9 — up from 3% the previous week. She said state officials have estimated that BA.2.12.1 could represent half of all COVID-19 infections in California within a matter of days.

Researchers have not yet determined if the variant causes more severe illness or is more evasive of existing vaccines.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Study: Unvaccinated People Increase COVID-19 Risk, Even Among Vaccinated People

Researchers say unvaccinated people increase the risk of COVID-19 for everyone when they mix with vaccinated individuals. Experts say the findings are important because they demonstrate how the choice to remain unvaccinated affects everyone in a community. Experts say vaccinated people should consider continuing to wear a mask in certain...
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Common Sense#Workplace Safety
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
WETM 18 News

Pfizer recalls tablets due to increased cancer risk

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Pfizer is voluntarily recalling five lots of Accupril tablets that were distributed to patients. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the recall was issued due to the presence of nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril. Recent testing discovered that the amount of nitrosamines were above the Acceptable Daily Intake level. The FDA […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 cases to jump 100% by May 7, plus 2 more forecasts

Modeling suggests COVID-19 cases will continue to rise over the next two weeks, but forecasts are murkier on whether this uptick will also fuel a prolonged, national increase in hospitalizations. Three COVID-19 forecasts to know:. Cases: Nationwide, daily COVID-19 cases are projected to increase 99.9 percent in the next two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

California's people oppose releasing an army of genetically engineered mosquitoes

Last March, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from biotech company Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California in order to fight mosquito-borne diseases. The plan works as follows: the male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been genetically tweaked to express the protein tTAV-OX5034....
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy