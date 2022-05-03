ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

DA Quinn: SouthCoast Teens Could Become Victims of ‘Sextortion’

By Barry Richard
FUN 107
FUN 107
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said parents should educate themselves and their children about what the Federal Bureau of Investigation calls "sextortion" schemes that appear to be targeting teen boys who use the internet. "It is imperative that parents talk to their children about online safety and...

fun107.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bristol County, MA
Bristol County, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Mother of 21-month-old girl who died of fentanyl overdose pleads guilty

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A mother charged with the death of her 21-month-old daughter in Londonderry has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide. Shawna Cote, 30, pleaded guilty to three charges and now faces up to 20 years in prison. In November 2020, her daughter, Adeline, overdosed at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry after ingesting fentanyl.
LONDONDERRY, NH
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sextortion#Fbi#Southcoast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Convicted child rapist missing after fleeing mid-trial

MIDDLESEX COUNTY — Authorities in Middlesex County are searching for a convicted child rapist who they say ran off in the middle of his trial. Stephen Corbin, 38, went missing days into his trial last month for the sexual assaults of a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. He was convicted in absentia of eight counts of aggravated rape of a child.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Foster Parents Reported 5-Month-Old Missing Two Days After He Disappeared

By 1998, Jose Castillo and his wife, Yolanda Castillo, had cared for 51 foster children. The couple lived in the 100 block of Eastern Avenue in Worcester, Massachusetts. In August 1998, the couple took in a 2-month-old baby boy, Marlon Devine Santos. Marlon tested positive for drugs at birth. His biological mother, Dino Santos, was homeless, drug-addicted, and left Marlon for days at a time.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Police seek public’s help finding convicted child rapist Stephen Corbin, Jr. of Methuen, who fled during trial

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a man who was convicted on eight counts of aggravated rape of a child after the man fled during his trial. Stephen Corbin Jr. of Methuen sexually assaulted a 14-year-old and 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. The assaults occurred in 2017 on several occasions at both a Lexington residence and a motel in Bedford.
METHUEN, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy