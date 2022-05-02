ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit, No Damages Awarded

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jury in Blac Chyna's trial against Rob Kardashian and his family has reached a verdict. After deliberating, the jury decided that no monetary damages should be awarded to Blac Chyna, thus ending the weeks-long case. The verdict was delivered on Monday in L.A. Superior Court. The trial lasted...

