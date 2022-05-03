Lily James Opts For Another Cut-Out Versace Dress On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Kim Kardashian has changed her body, fairly dramatically, before the Met Gala. I’m not going to pick my way across the landscape of her figure to explain in what way. I am reluctant to use a term like “lost weight”, not only because it’s meaningless but because it can be dangerous. An alteration in the number as you stand on a set of scales tells us almost nothing about the function of your body; the ability of your heart to push blood to where it’s needed, the capacity of organs to cleanse you of toxins, process proteins, repair torn tissue or carry electricity across your synapses. Weight says little, if anything, about health, size or shape. It certainly doesn’t indicate anything like happiness. Instead, like a siren call to those of us unhappy in our bodies (the eating disorder charity bEAT believes that approximately 1.25 million people in the UK have an eating disorder, while many more will carry body image issues), it can be used as a measure against which to pit our urge to lessen or control or expel.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 2 DAYS AGO