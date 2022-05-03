We unpack the 'Ozark' finale

This is FRESH AIR. I'm TV critic David Bianculli. This week Paramount+ unveiled a new science fiction series, but it's also, in a way, a series that's very, very old. It's called "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." And basically, it brings to fruition a TV series that NBC first proposed and made an unsuccessful pilot episode of in 1965. The "Star Trek" universe, like the "Star Wars" universe that followed it a decade later, obeys the laws of physics of our own universe. It's constantly expanding. And like "Star Wars," the original adventures of "Star Trek" ended up in the middle of the canon with other stories added that were either sequels or prequels.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO