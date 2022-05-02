ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, IL

Troy Man Reported Missing, Police Seeking Assistance

Cover picture for the articleRichard Maedge, 53, was reported missing to the Troy Police around 2 pm Tuesday, April 26. Maedge was last seen leaving his residence Tuesday wearing blue jeans and blue t-shirt. Maedge’s son Austin said...

