Stony Brook University Hospital has appointed Jonathan M. Buscaglia, MD, FASGE, AGAF, as Chief Medical Officer, effective as of April 28. In his new role, Dr. Buscaglia will oversee all clinical operations, including the quality of care and patient safety, coordination of clinical care, development of clinical information systems and physician engagement. Reporting to Carol Gomes, CEO of Stony Brook University Hospital, Dr. Buscaglia and the entire senior executive leadership team will work collaboratively to champion the continuous improvement of patient care.

