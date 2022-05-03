ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Oilers anthem singer performs from crowd, fans finish 'O Canada'

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcitement in air before Game 1 against Kings, Rogers Place rocks for anthem. R1, Gm1: Robert Clark sings the U.S. and Canadian anthems from inside the crowd prior to the Oilers hosting the Kings. 02:45 •. Sometimes you just need 18,500 backup singers. Before Game 1 of the Western...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Colorado and Nashville square off begin the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Avalanche -369, Predators +285; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators to start the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Predators went 3-2 against the Avalanche in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on May 3, the Avalanche won 7-2. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Blues and Wild face off with series tied 1-1

LINE: Blues -116, Wild -104; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues for game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Wild won 6-2 in the last meeting. Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with three goals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Mike Yeo and general manager Chuck Fletcher

The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Mike Yeo of Scarborough, Ontario and general manager Chuck Fletcher of Montreal, Quebec on Tuesday. The Flyers had a poor 2021-22 National Hockey League regular season as they finished dead last in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 25 wins, 46 regulation losses, and 11 losses in extra time for 61 points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Krebs & Samuelsson Give AHL Affiliate Amerks a Boost in Playoffs

The Buffalo Sabres might have missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their American Hockey League (AHL) Affiliate Rochester Americans are headed to the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. For the first time since the 2018-19 AHL season, the Amerks will have a chance at the Calder Cup, and will face off against the Belleville Senators in this week’s play-in qualifying round. The Amerks roster, which spent much of the regular season seriously depleted for various reasons, will be getting a boost both at forward and on defense just in time for the playoffs, in the form of two Sabres regulars: Peyton Krebs and Mattias Samuelsson.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Domingue robs Zibanejad

NHL.com is the official web site of the National Hockey League. NHL, the NHL Shield, the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup, Center Ice name and logo, NHL Conference logos, NHL Winter Classic name, and The Biggest Assist Happens Off The Ice are registered trademarks and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo, Stanley Cup Final logo, Stanley Cup Qualifiers name and logo, NHL.TV, Vintage Hockey word mark and logo, The Game Lives Where You Do, NHL Winter Classic logo, NHL Heritage Classic name and logo, NHL Stadium Series name and logo, NHL All-Star logo, NHL Face-Off name and logo, NHL Premium, NHL After Dark, NHL GameCenter, NHL GameCenter LIVE, NHL Network name and logo, NHL Tonight name and logo, On The Fly, NHL Network Showdown name and logo, NHL Awards name and logo, NHL Draft name and logo, NHL Mascots, Hockey Fights Cancer, Because It's The Cup, NHL Green name and logo, NHL Vault, Hockey Is For Everyone, NHL Thanksgiving Showdown name and logo, NHL Centennial Classic name and logo, NHL Centennial Season logo, NHL100 Classic name and logo, NHL Global Series name and logo, NHL China Games name and logo, NHL Power Players name and logo, NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe name and logo, NHL Street name and logo, and Don't Miss A Moment are trademarks of the National Hockey League. All NHL logos and marks and NHL team logos and marks depicted herein are the property of the NHL and the respective teams and may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of NHL Enterprises, L.P. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved. All NHL team jerseys customized with NHL players' names and numbers are officially licensed by the NHL and the NHLPA. The Zamboni word mark and configuration of the Zamboni ice resurfacing machine are registered trademarks of Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc.© Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Any other third party trademarks or copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
NHL
NHL

3 Keys: Predators at Avalanche, Game 2 of Western First Round

Ingram to make first playoff start for Nashville; Cogliano out for Colorado with injury. Connor Ingram will make his first start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Nashville Predators will try to rebound against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round at Ball Arena on Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from leveling the series in Toronto

That felt much more like Lightning hockey. The Tampa Bay Lightning evened their first-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night with a big 5-3 road win at Scotiabank Arena. The Lightning improved to 16-0 in games following a loss over the last three postseasons. The big guns...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Linus Ullmark
NHL

Preview: Game Three at Boston

BOSTON, MA. - The Carolina Hurricanes took care of business to start the series on home ice, but now they'll have to try and do the same as the Boston Bruins play host at TD Garden. When: Friday, May 6, 7 p.m. EST. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App,...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Predators were 'a little paralyzed' in Game 1 loss to Avalanche

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche are good. They're so good that, back on March 15, Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter said he wouldn't want to be the wild-card team playing them in the first round because it would be "a waste of eight days." But that's not the only reason...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'THEY'RE FLYING OUT THERE'

The buzz around the rink ahead of Game 2 vs. the Stars. "I think we've played a lot of one-goal games this year. I think the progression would be that you're either down one, up one, or tied - and (you have to) play the same game. It's important. It's something our team has been really good at."
NHL
NHL

Fletcher Presser: 5 Takeaways

Philadelphia Flyers General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Chuck Fletcher met with the local media on Tuesday to discuss the team's highly disappointing 2021-22 season and outlook heading into the offseason. Here are five key takeaway themes that Fletcher emphasized during the press conference. 1. Search for a new...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Nhl#O Canada#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Rogers Place#Canadian#The Los Angeles Kings#American#Nhl Com#Panthers#Espn2#Sn360#Bsfl#Nbcswa
NHL

Oilers' special teams come up big in Game 2, help even series vs. Kings

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers really had no other option but to find a way to win Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. They found that solution with superior special teams. The Oilers had a power-play goal from center Leon Draisaitl...
NHL
Yardbarker

Archibald Gets Medical Exception, Available to Oilers During Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers received good news on Tuesday, assuming the intention is to deploy forward Josh Archibald in as many playoff games as possible going forward. Archibald recieved a medical exception to join the team on the road and travel, despite being one of the NHL’s few unvaccinated players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

NHL Draft Lottery Set For May 10

NEW YORK --- The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 10 at 4 p.m. PT at the NHL Network's Secaucus, NJ studio. NHL Draft Lottery coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT on ESPN. The Arizona Coyotes will learn where in the draft order their first selection will be for the 2022 NHL Draft.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Music
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'PLAY OUR BEST GAME'

What was talked about as the Flames boarded a flight to Dallas. "Actually, we had lots of good looks. If you look who scored the goals in two games - Lindholm in Game 1 and Pavelski in Game 2 - and the guys who missed chances in Game 2. Guys that get chances, that's what they get the publicity for - is to finish those chances. You're not going to get a whole bunch. I mean, we're getting the same amount of opportunities that we get in the regular season and we're giving up fewer. That's playoff hockey for the people that haven't watched it live for a while."
NHL
NHL

Kings vs. Oilers: How To Watch (Game 3)

Kings look to hold onto home ice advantage as series shifts back to LA. What you need to know ahead of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports SoCalTBS (Out of Network) Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: SOLD OUT.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Avs erupt for 5 goals in 1st, beat Predators 7-2 in Game 1

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews scored 22 seconds apart in a five-goal first period, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The five goals tied the team playoff record for...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Jets sign goaltender Oskari Salminen to a two-year, entry-level contract

WINNIPEG, May 6, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with goaltender Oskari Salminen on a two-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $925,000. His contract will begin in the 2022-23 season. Salminen, 22, spent the 2021-22 season with Jukurit...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy