INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday said Indiana will have to prove its commitment to sustainability to keep up its long-term economic growth. Speaking to industry leaders Friday morning, Holcomb said the so-called “circular economy” comes up every single time he pitches Indiana to business leaders and foreign governments. The term refers to jobs and industry processes that seek to eliminate waste of resources, ranging from the recycling industry to renewable energy.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO