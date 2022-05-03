Perron’s hat trick helps Blues beat Wild 4-0, seize home ice

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 29 saves and got his first postseason shutout in his second career playoff start to lift the Dallas Stars over the Calgary Flames 2-0 to even their first-round series at a game each. Joe Pavelski scored and Michael Raffl added an empty-net goal for the Stars. The best-of-seven conference quarterfinal series heads to Dallas for Saturday’s Game 3 and Monday’s Game 4 at American Airlines Arena. The Flames opened the series with a 1-0 win Tuesday. Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom stopped 21 of 22 shots. The Flames outshot the Stars 12-7 in the third period. Raffl scored into an empty net with 1:09 remaining.

