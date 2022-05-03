ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Díaz homers, Rays use balanced offense to beat A’s 6-1

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yandy Díaz led off the game with a home run to back right-hander Drew Rassmussen’s second straight...

Zunino homers against former team as Rays top M’s 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer against his former team, Shane McClanahan held Seattle hitless into the fifth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Mariners 4-3 for their fourth straight win. McClanahan was overpowering early, received some terrific defensive help and kept Seattle’s slumping offense in a funk. The only hits Seattle managed off the hard-throwing lefty were Jesse Winker’s first homer of the season in the fifth inning and consecutive singles by Ty France and J.P. Crawford in the sixth that ended McClanahan’s night. McClanahan has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all six of his starts. He struck out five and walked two.
SEATTLE, WA
Rangers-Yankees series opener postponed; doubleheader Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees was postponed long before Friday night’s scheduled first pitch because of a forecast for sustained inclement weather in the area. The postponement was announced nearly eight hours before game time. Texas and New York will make up the game with a single-admission doubleheader Sunday beginning at 1:35 p.m. The teams are also scheduled to play Saturday afternoon, when there is again a significant chance of rain in the Bronx. This weekend marks Texas’ only scheduled trip to Yankee Stadium this season. Gerrit Cole had been scheduled to start for New York on Friday night against former Yankees farmhand Glenn Otto.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grizzlies’ Brooks suspended 1 game for flagrant on Payton

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State’s Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. Brooks must sit out Saturday’s Game 3 with the series shifting to San Francisco tied at one game apiece. The Warriors say Payton also sustained ligament and muscle damage on the play. Payton will be reevaluated in two weeks.
MEMPHIS, TN

Community Policy