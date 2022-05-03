ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns and Heat win series openers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLQAw_0fRCMGZf00
1 of 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 25 points, Devin Booker added 23 and the top-seeded Phoenix Suns rolled to a 121-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns never trailed, jumping to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes and rarely let off the gas. They shot 50.5% from the field, won the rebounding edge 51-36 and beat the Mavericks for the 10th straight time, counting regular season games.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. It’s the first time Dallas has advanced to the postseason’s second round in Doncic’s four-year NBA career.

Doncic and Maxi Kleber looked ready for the challenge but the rest of the Mavs didn’t do much until it was too late. Kleber finished with 19 points.

Game 2 is on Wednesday in Phoenix.

HEAT 106, 76ERS 92

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Heat topped the shorthanded 76ers in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Jimmy Butler added 15 points for the top-seeded Heat, who got 10 from Gabe Vincent and P.J. Tucker.

The 76ers were without Joel Embiid, the MVP finalist who isn’t even in Miami while recovering from an orbital fracture and concussion — injuries suffered in Philadelphia’s first-round-clinching win at Toronto. He’s not expected to play in Game 2.

And as would be expected, he was missed. Tobias Harris scored 27 points for Philadelphia, which got 19 from Tyrese Maxey and 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists from James Harden.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Miami.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry speaks out on Gary Payton II’s injury after Dillon Brooks’ ‘foul’

The series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies is all tied up. Ja Morant’s crew took Game 2 106-101, and the All-Star guard had a game-high 47 points. The defeat left the Warriors frustrated and concerned, but it wasn’t because they lost a winnable game. It was because Gary Payton II fractured his elbow after being brutally knocked out of the air by Memphis guard Dillon Brooks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Dallas, TX
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Miami, AZ
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Dallas, TX
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
James Harden
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Maxi Kleber
Person
Joel Embiid
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA May 4 playoff breakdown

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews the NBA’s two-game playoff betting card Wednesday, May 4. Wednesday’s Bet Slippin’ NBA playoff betting slate:. Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat. Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns. Bet Slippin’ Wednesday playoff bets:. Miami Heat -4.5...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Dallas Mavericks#Mavs#Eastern Conference
The Associated Press

Injuries could tip balance of some NHL first-round series

There was a 6-foot-4, 220-pound hole in the Washington lineup in Game 2 against the Florida Panthers. Tom Wilson’s injury is one of many around the NHL playoffs that could tip the balance of a series. The Pittsburgh Penguins are down to their third-string goaltender against the New York Rangers, while the Nashville Predators will be without their starter again in Game 3 against the heavily favored Colorado Avalanche, who are up 2-0.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Blue Jays-Guardians game postponed by rain

CLEVELAND (AP) — Friday night’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed because of rain. The Guardians have had four home games called off by inclement weather this season. Friday’s game was postponed 3½ hours before the scheduled first pitch. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

883K+
Followers
430K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy