ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Alvarez, Peña homer, Odorizzi shines as Astros down M’s 3-0

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpRZ7_0fRCM3BT00
1 of 5

HOUSTON (AP) — After getting tagged for six runs in the first inning of a loss to the Angels a couple of weeks ago, Houston starter Jake Odorizzi was searching for answers on how to turn things around.

He didn’t have to look far with Justin Verlander’s locker just feet away and the two-time Cy Young Award winner more than willing to lend a hand.

“He (had) some pitching information and mindset information ... and it’s really kind of opened my eyes to a lot of different things,” Odorizzi said.

Odorizzi wouldn’t share exactly what knowledge Verlander imparted, but it seems to have done the trick, He turned in his second solid start since that tough outing to help the Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Monday night.

“It’s just good to be able to have success, go execute a game plan, give the team a chance to win,” Odorizzi said.

Yordan Alvarez hit a solo homer and rookie Jeremy Peña added a two-run shot to back up Odorizzi and help the Astros snap a two-game skid, moving manager Dusty Baker within one win of becoming the 12th manager in MLB history to reach 2,000.

Ryne Stanek got the last out of the seventh after Odorizzi (2-2) left the game. Héctor Neris and Rafael Montero pitched a scoreless inning each to complete the shutout.

Alvarez opened Houston’s fourth inning with his seventh home run of the season to put the Astros up 1-0. There was one on and one out in the sixth when Peña connected off Marco Gonzales (1-3) on a soaring shot to left field to make it 3-0.

Odorizzi allowed four hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings for his second straight win after dropping his first two decisions this season. The veteran allowed 16 hits and 12 runs combined in his first three starts but has allowed just five hits and one run in his last two.

“Location has been great,” Baker said. “He used his fastball a lot more and then his split was better. It shows you what kind of shape he’s in, he maintained his velocity the whole time he was out there.”

Stanek took over for Odorizzi after he walked Suarez with two outs in the seventh, and he walked J.P. Crawford before striking out Julio Rodríguez. Montero gave up a single to Ty France with one out in the ninth before walking Jesse Winkler, but Eugenio Suarez grounded into a double play to end it and give Montero his second save.

Gonzales yielded a season-high eight hits with three runs in six innings after getting just one out before leaving his last start after taking a line drive off his throwing wrist.

“It was great to get Marco back out there and I thought he pitched a really good ball game for us,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “He made just a couple mistakes, but the fastball/changeup back and forth had them off balance and gave us a chance to win the ball game. But you aren’t going to win many games if you don’t score runs.”

Houston star second baseman Jose Altuve went 0 for 3 with a walk in his return after sitting out since April 19 with a strained hamstring.

Crawford had a single in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, which is the longest active streak in the majors. The Mariners lost for the fifth time in six games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Closer Ryan Pressly, who has been out since April 14 with inflammation in his right knee, will begin a rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday. Baker said they’re not sure if he’ll just play one game or if he’ll need multiple outings before being activated.

WHAT A MONTH

Seattle right-hander Logan Gilbert was named the AL pitcher of the month for April after going 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in four starts. It’s the first time a Mariner has earned the honor since James Paxton in July 2017.

Gilbert’s 0.40 ERA set a record for the lowest ERA (minimum 20 innings pitched) in franchise history in a calendar month, outdoing Mark Langston who had a 0.50 ERA in Sept. 1988.

Houston’s Cristian Javier (1-0, 1.35 ERA) opposes Chris Flexen (1-3, 3.38) when the series continues Tuesday night.

___

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Sports

Astros host the Mariners on 3-game home win streak

LINE: Astros -194, Mariners +165; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Seattle Mariners. Houston has a 4-4 record in home games and a 13-11 record overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.28...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Wednesday evening

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Higashioka will take over behind the plate after New York elected to bench Jose Trevino on Wednesday evening. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Yusei Kikuchi, our models project Higashioka to score...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Orioles tag Bundy for 9 runs, Twins lose rare game in Baltimore

The Baltimore Orioles tagged Dylan Bundy for nine runs as they handed the Minnesota Twins a 9-4 loss on Wednesday night. Bundy made the start against the team that selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft. Although he has turned his career around during stints with the Los Angeles Angels and Twins, he struggled against the Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Héctor Neris
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Homer
Person
Jake Odorizzi
CBS New York

Carrasco navigates 8 innings, Mets sweep twinbill vs Braves

NEW YORK — Mets manager Buck Showalter saved veteran starter Carlos Carrasco for the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Braves, hoping the 35-year-old could adjust his game plan to pitch more innings if Game 1 taxed New York's bullpen.Everything seems to be working out as hoped for the first-place Mets.Carrasco dodged trouble for eight innings, Pete Alonso homered against Kyle Wright on an off night for Atlanta's breakout right-hander and New York beat the Braves 3-0 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.Alonso had two RBI singles in the opener as the Mets pounced early against Charlie Morton, and New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

After a few solid weeks at 3B, Bohm's defense costs Phillies again in loss

Alec Bohm continues to hit, but on Tuesday his defense cost the Phillies dearly in a 6-4 loss to the visiting Texas Rangers. Bohm, who had converted 41 consecutive defensive chances since his three-error game against the Mets on April 11, failed to make two plays in the Rangers' decisive three-run sixth inning. The first was ruled an error, the second an infield single. He was indecisive on the first and double-clutched both, resulting in both runners barely crossing first base safely.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Mariners#Ap#Angels#The Seattle Mariners 3 0
The Associated Press

Dodgers-Cubs postponed by rain, makeup on Saturday

CHICAGO (AP) — The Friday series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field has been postponed by rain. It was rescheduled for Saturday night as the second half of a split doubleheader. The start time for the regularly scheduled matchup was moved up to earlier in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Injuries could tip balance of some NHL first-round series

There was a 6-foot-4, 220-pound hole in the Washington lineup in Game 2 against the Florida Panthers. Tom Wilson’s injury is one of many around the NHL playoffs that could tip the balance of a series. The Pittsburgh Penguins are down to their third-string goaltender against the New York Rangers, while the Nashville Predators will be without their starter again in Game 3 against the heavily favored Colorado Avalanche, who are up 2-0.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

883K+
Followers
430K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy