Semi truck hauling mobile home hits overpass on 5 FWY, continues driving

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Driver of big rig hauling mobile home collides with overpass on I-5, keeps driving 01:02

Authorities were on the lookout for the driver of a semi truck hauling a severely damaged mobile home Monday evening.

Reports indicated that the home struck an overpass on the southbound I-5 Freeway in Sun Valley, causing the roof of the house to come off - scattering debris all over the roadway and damaging at least one car that was driving behind the big rig.

Despite the impact, the driver of the vehicle continued driving away from the scene.

California Highway Patrol officers searching for the vehicle warned other crews to be on the lookout for the truck, which was carrying the mobile home missing a roof.

With Sky9 overhead, a considerable amount of damage could be seen on the overpass, and CalTrans officials were said to be on their way to examine the integrity of the bridge.

Several lanes of the freeway were blocked off as crews cleaned the debris from the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

