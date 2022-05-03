ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Says She Was Following GPS When She Drove SUV Down Staircase

By Conway Crew
 3 days ago

A woman whose SUV became stuck on a flight of stairs over the weekend says she was only following directions given to her by GPS.

  • The incident happened on Saturday after the unidentified woman drove her vehicle through the Portland Police Department's garage and then through a pedestrian plaza adjacent to the outside staircase, authorities say. When officers arrived, the perplexed 26-year-old driver blamed GPS for her seemingly crazy driving, the police department reports.
  • Apparently, responding officers didn't buy the woman's explanation, however. "She said she was following her GPS instructions," reads a post on the Portland P.D.'s Facebook page. "But responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level."
  • Has GPS ever steered you wrong?

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

