Woman Says She Was Following GPS When She Drove SUV Down Staircase
A woman whose SUV became stuck on a flight of stairs over the weekend says she was only following directions given to her by GPS.
- The incident happened on Saturday after the unidentified woman drove her vehicle through the Portland Police Department's garage and then through a pedestrian plaza adjacent to the outside staircase, authorities say. When officers arrived, the perplexed 26-year-old driver blamed GPS for her seemingly crazy driving, the police department reports.
- Apparently, responding officers didn't buy the woman's explanation, however. "She said she was following her GPS instructions," reads a post on the Portland P.D.'s Facebook page. "But responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level."
- Has GPS ever steered you wrong?
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Comments / 9