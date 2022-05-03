Davidson parents want books banned

DAVIDSON COUNTY — A growing number of books have drawn the ire of some residents in Davidson County who are asking that the books be removed from schools.

Residents at each of the most recent regular meetings of Davidson County Board of Commissioners have demonstrated concerns, some with exhibits and excerpts from the books. The public session at last week’s meeting began with resident Polly Leonard reading an excerpt from “The Bluest Eye,” the first novel written by Toni Morrison, who went on to later win the Nobel Prize for Literature. It tells the harrowing story of an abused 11-year-old African American girl who wishes for a lighter shade of skin and eyes.

Citing explicit sexual material, Leonard sought the removal of the book from Davidson County Schools libraries. Others have asked both the commissioners and the Davidson County Board of Education and commissioners for the same.

“This is pure pedophilia,” Leonard said.

Leonard said she and other parents have assembled five pages of Excel spreadsheet listings of what they deem to be explicit content on school shelves.

The board took no formal action, but Commissioner Chris Elliott requested a copy of the spreadsheet and said he believed the books she read from should be “against the law.”

Book banning has gone on as long as there have been books, but the American Library Association said last month that this year there have been more challenges to books than there have been since the group started tracking it in 2000. The ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom counted 729 challenges to library, school, and university materials in 2021, up from just 156 challenges in 2020. Although the 2020 number was impacted by the pandemic, which forced schools and libraries to shut down, the ALA said they don’t usually get more than 500 book challenges in any given year.