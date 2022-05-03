Taxes increase in draft budget

HIGH POINT — High Point’s property tax rate would fall, but homeowners’ city tax bills would rise, on average, under City Manager Tasha Logan Ford’s proposed 2022-23 budget.

The city’s overall tax base increased about 25% after Guilford County’s 2022 property revaluation, a reflection of the dramatic rise in real estate prices.

The draft budget, which was unveiled Monday, cuts the property tax rate from 64.75 cents to 61.75 cents per $100 of assessed value, but residential property owners would pay an average of 19.2% more in city taxes with the impact of the higher values, according to city estimates.

The annual city tax bill for the owner of a $150,000 home would increase from $971.25 to $1,157.81, from $1,295 to $1,543.75 for a $200,000 home and from $1,618.75 to $1,929.69 for a $250,000 home.

The estimates are based on 25% value growth, but the increases could be greater in some neighborhoods, since some homes’ tax values in High Point spiked as much as 68% under the revaluation.

For city tax bills not to increase, the City Council would have to cut the rate nearly 12 cents, to 52.97 cents per $100 of assessed value. This would bring in the same amount of property tax revenue to the city as last year.

Even with the 3-cent rate reduction, the budget projects that the city will still pull in an extra $11.5 million in annual property tax revenue.

Other revenue sources are also projected to increase, including sales tax (by $3.18 million) and charges for services like water and sewer and electricity (by $12.2 million).

The budget would also raise water and sewer rates 4%.

At $464.4 million, the draft budget represents an increase of $47.9 million, or 11.5%, from the current spending plan.

Personnel accounts for the largest amount of new spending, with the addition of 14 new positions proposed in the city attorney’s office and public services and fire departments.

The draft budget fully funds 3% merit pay increases for city employees and raises the city’s contribution from 1% to 3% for employees’ retirement and deferred-compensation plans.

Operating expenditures would also increase in the budget, driven by higher gasoline costs, and capital expenditures would also increase on things like new fleet purchases, including 13 new police vehicles.

The council next week will start holding budget work sessions and may adjust some of Logan Ford’s recommendations. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for May 16. Council must adopt a budget by June 30.

