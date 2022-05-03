ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cinderella’ opens Friday at High Point Theatre

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago
High Point Community Theatre will present the musical “Cinderella” Friday through Sunday at the High Point Theatre. Pictured are Nick Helms as Prince Topher, from left, Jennifer Soulier as Ella, and Courtney Lowe as Marie. SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, is coming to the High Point Theatre stage this week.

High Point Community Theatre, accompanied by an 11-piece orchestra, will present the musical Friday through Sunday. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There also will be a special pay-what-you-can at the door option Thursday at 7:30 p.m., the production’s final dress rehearsal. No playbills will be distributed that evening, and seating is first-come, first-served.

The musical tells the classic tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess. Ella is a spirited young woman who doesn’t let her rags or her gowns trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion and forgiveness. She longs to escape the drudgery of her work at home and instead work to make the world a better place.

The production features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a new book by Douglas Carter Beane. Originally written for television, the production debuted in 1957 starring Julie Andrews.

Tickets range from $22 to $25 (except for Thursday’s pay-what-you-can option) and can be purchased online at www.hpct.net or www.highpointtheatre.com. You can also call the High Point Theatre box office at 336-887-3001.

