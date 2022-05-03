Pittsburgh’s Immigration Court Is Closing, Advocates Say This Will Lead To More Deportations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf addressed access to abortion and protection over women’s right to choose on Wednesday morning. Wolf was joined by members of Planned Parenthood in Philadelphia, where he said abortion must remain safe and legal. “I am very angry, angry because today the right to bodily autonomy, the right that has been enshrined in law for more than a generation, is under attack,” Wolf said. “I am angry because the right to privacy is under attack. I am angry because the rights of women in this nation are under attack and I am angry because the...

