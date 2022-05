It's been three years now since Phyllis and Scott Eckstein of Bend had the worst day of their lives, losing their two sons in a tragic crash while they were on the way to work. Now, they want to create a lasting legacy for the sons they cherished by starting a scholarship fund, to help other young Central Oregon men and women train for similar jobs. The post ‘I was so fortunate to be their dad’: Bend couple start trade scholarship fund in their sons’ names appeared first on KTVZ.

BEND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO