ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

You Grow, Girl

By Liz Long
theroanoker.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story below is a preview from our May/June 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Plant lovers find belonging and fun at Gatewood Rose Botanicals thanks to its offerings, events and more from this plant-tastic local business. Jessica Downs, Owner, Gatewood Rose BotanicalsPlatinum for...

theroanoker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
99.9 KTDY

Evil Looking Caterpillar Showing Up On Citrus Plants

A very evil looking caterpillar may be in your garden, but no worries, it's not dangerous. The LSU AgCenter shared a photo of this caterpillar, which will ultimately become the Giant Swallowtail butterfly, and it looks like it could do you harm. Surprisingly, this type of caterpillar is harmless and...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Roanoke, VA
Business
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Gardening: Amazing Amaryllis

Amaryllis is one of my favorite plants. They have beautiful blooms that grow to be 4” to 8”. Many varieties exist producing blooms in red, white, pink, and many others. Knowing how to grow and care for these plants will ensure continued enjoyment year after year. Grown from...
GARDENING
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
UPI News

Texas dog dubbed world's tallest at 3 feet, 5.18 inches

May 4 (UPI) -- A Texas family's 2-year-old Great Dane was dubbed the tallest dog in the world by Guinness World Records after being officially measured at 3 feet, 5.18 inches tall. Guinness announced Zeus, a dog belonging to Brittany Davis of Bedford, is now the holder of the record...
marthastewart.com

How to Grow and Care for Clematis, a Climbing Vine That Adds Beauty to Trellises, Fences, and Pergolas

Clematis is a popular perennial climbing plant that produces colorful, winding blooms that are occasionally fragrant. Due to their vining nature, these plants can be added into your garden in a myriad of creative ways: You can plant them along an arbor, up a fence, or even on a freestanding trellis. Ahead, you'll discover everything you need to know about growing and caring for clematis, so you can introduce this show-stopping variety around your own landscape.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canoe#Kayaks#Golden Cactus Brewing
Family Handyman

How To Build and Plant a Raised Vegetable Garden in 3 Hours

Everyone's excited to get outside and plant. Build this raised garden bed kit with a greenhouse cover and you can start earlier than ever!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
9&10 News

What’s Growing? Putting Together a Raised Bed

It’s time to get our beds ready for this month’s transplants. We’re here at the raised beds joining me is Connor Witbeck from Dairy Doo, Morgan Composting and Andrea Bushre, NanBop Farm, Director of Operations. This is a great example: we have a raised bed that needs...
GARDENING
The Independent

9 best plant subscription services for houseplants, garden blooms and more

During the pandemic, our love for our gardens and houseplants blossomed (pun fully intended). Lockdowns helped us develop a new appreciation for the green spaces around us, and that growing love doesn’t appear to be wilting yet.Houseplants are an enduring trend, and the results of which are being played out on social media. According to research by Hammonds Furniture the #PlantTikTok feed has around 4.2 billion views, while on Instagram there’s more than 8.1 million searches for #houseplants.Even Google searches for the term “biophilic design” increased by 21 per cent in 2021, signalling our desire to become more connected to...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
thespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Autumn Ferns

Shade-loving ferns are a good solution for yards that don’t get much sunlight. And ferns are by no means only for tropical or warm climates. Among the hardy ferns, autumn fern stands out because of its eye-catching seasonal foliage. In the spring, the newly emerging papery fronds are a bright coppery-red to orange-red. This stunning fall-like color, which gives the fern its common name, persists for several weeks. As the season progresses, the color of the glossy fronds changes to an equally bright green.
GARDENING
The Daily South

How To Keep White Hydrangeas White

Before investing in hydrangeas, you might be wise to do a little research. Whether it's how to care for hydrangeas, the sun requirements for hydrangeas, or even how tolerant or cold hardy your particular hydrangea variety is, knowing what you're getting yourself into before you embark on the journey will be worth the effort. One of the most popular questions surrounding hydrangeas is how to change their color, but what if you don't want to change their color at all but keep them the bright shade of ivory that you started off with? Kip McConnell, director of Southern Living Plant Collection, has shared with us all the details on how to make the most of your white hydrangeas, from selecting the appropriate variety for your garden to whether or not you can change their color.
GARDENING
CNET

Score an AeroGarden Sprout for $67 (Save 25%) and Grow, Baby, Grow!

We've tested a slew of indoor gardens at this point, including some AeroGarden models and they've all worked as advertised, especially for growing herbs, lettuce and flowers. If you covet fresh parsley, sage or any other Paul Simon lyrics, you can snap up the sleek and slender AeroGarden Sprout indoor smart garden for 25% off, down to just $67 at Koh's with promo code GOSAVE25. The pod garden houses as many as three plants and provides everything you need to grow fresh produce all year and in any space -- no sunlight required.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy