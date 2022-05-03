ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Dantonio to represent Michigan State in Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf event

By Andrew Brewster
 3 days ago
Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

On May 3, former Michigan State football head coach Mark Dantonio will participate in the 15th annual Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament in Reynolds Lake Oconee near Atlanta, Georgia.

The event will feature 22 current and former college football coaches who will be competing for a share of $330,000 for their respective charities.

Dantonio’s share of the winnings will go to Michigan State’s George Webster Scholarship fund.

