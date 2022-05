North Idaho salutes its student scholars who are committing to bright futures in academia. Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy is celebrating its seniors who have signed letters of intent to continue the pursuit of knowledge at higher learning institutions. At the start of May, 29 of Charter's 65 seniors had committed to a college or university after they graduate from high school. Several students will stay close and attend the University of Idaho or Lewis-Clark State College. Others will take the leap to schools across the country, including Northeastern University in Boston, the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Some are still waiting to hear back from Ivy League schools.

