UTICA, N.Y. - The Calder Cup Playoffs have begun, but Utica Comets have earned themselves a bit of a rest before they get their postseason journey underway. As the top seed in the North Division at 43-20-8-1, the Comets have a bye in the first round, and await the winner of a best-of-three series between division rivals Belleville Senators and Rochester Americans to determine their opponent for the North Division Semifinals.

UTICA, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO