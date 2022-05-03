ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oF5c4_0fRBfNDi00

HONG KONG, May 3 (Reuters) - Alibaba shares fell as much as 9% on Tuesday after a state media report that Chinese authorities had taken action against an individual surnamed Ma, but recouped losses after the report was revised to make clear it was not the company's founder.

State broadcaster CCTV first reported that authorities in the city of Hangzhou, Alibaba's headquarters, had taken action against an individual surnamed Ma, whose name consisted of two Chinese characters, suspected of using the internet to engage in activities endangering national security.

The broadcaster later revised the article to make clear that the individual in question had a three-character name, indicating that it was not billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

A spokesperson for Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the media report.

Alibaba stock dropped as much as 9.4% in early trading in Hong Kong in a firmer broader market. It later pared most of its losses and was trading down 1.1% by 0310 GMT.

"Talk that a guy with the surname Ma in Hangzhou helped out an investigation triggered the panic, but as clarification came up... (it helped) calm down the market," said Steven Leung, a sales director at brokerage UOB Kay Hian.

Shares of Alibaba and other Chinese internet companies have been under pressure in the last couple of years amid an unprecedented regulatory crackdown on the sector for violations of antimonopoly, data privacy, and other rules.

Authorities cracked down on Ma's business empire after he gave a speech in Shanghai in October 2020 accusing financial watchdogs of stifling innovation.

Regulators suspended the $37 billion listing of his fintech firm Ant Group two days before its planned debut on Nov. 5, 2020, ordered that Ant be restructured and launched antitrust investigations into Ma's businesses, eventually leading to a record $2.75 billion fine for Alibaba in April 2021.

Ma himself has been keep a low public profile since the crackdown began.

Reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why JD.com Shares Are Diving

Shares of Chinese companies, including JD.Com Inc JD, are trading lower. Concerns over COVID-19 cases in China, as well as U.S. market weakness, have pressured Chinese stocks today. The COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai and other parts of China has weighed on the broader Chinese economy and Chinese stocks in recent...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Ma
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Media#Hong Kong#Chinese#Cctv#Antimonopoly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Country
China
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 6 (Reuters) - Beijing residents fretted on Friday over tightening COVID curbs in its biggest district and dozens of new cases reported daily as China's leaders reiterated their resolve to battle the virus and threatened action against critics of their strict measures. read more. * Eikon users, see COVID-19:...
WORLD
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Surrenders 809 Points as Q1 Earnings Roll In

U.S. stocks opened the day in negative territory and losses accelerated as the session wore on. Earnings remained in focus, and several of today's reactions were negative. General Electric (GE), for instance, spiraled downward 10.3% after its results. While the industrial conglomerate beat on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter, CEO Lawrence Culp warned the company is "trending toward the low end" of its full-year guidance as it continues "to work through inflation and other evolving pressures."
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Berkshire Vice Chairman Munger: 'no question' that China has worried investors in the US

Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger conceded that China has raised greater concern among investors, but he highlighted recent comments from Chinese President Xi Jinping that indicate some optimism. "There’s no question that China has worried investors in the United States," Munger said during Saturday’s shareholder meeting for Berkshire Hathaway. "More in...
MARKETS
Reuters

Russian c.bank sells 550 billion roubles at one-week repo auction

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 550 billion roubles ($7.99 billion) on offer at a one-week repo auction on Wednesday, facing demand of 1.3 trillion roubles, in a move to help lending institutions manage their liquidity. The cut-off rate was set at 14.15%. ($1 =...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

423K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy