JEFFERSON CITY — This weekend, the Missouri Department of Public Safety will honor 11 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2021. A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday evening in recognition of all Missouri law enforcement officers who have died while serving, according to a news release. On Saturday, the names of the 11 officers who died in 2021 will be added to the wall of honor at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial. The memorial is on the grounds of the State Capitol.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO