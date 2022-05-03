ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson’s Wife: Meet Lauren Hashian, The Rock’s Spouse Of 2 Years

By Audrey Rock
 3 days ago
Dwayne Johnson, 50, is a hugely successful action star, producer, and former pro wrestler, and it would seem his career has always been a bit super-charged. From his star-making turn in The Scorpion King in 2002 to Tooth Fairy in 2010 and on through Red Notice in 2021, Dwayne’s career has been nothing if not versatile and impressive. But the Jungle Cruise star owes plenty of his happiness to his marriage to singer Lauren Hashian, 37, mother to his two youngest daughters. Here’s what you need to know about Lauren, her life with Dwayne, and their two daughters.

She has music in her blood

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Lauren was born into the music industry — her father, the late Sib Hashian, was the drummer for classic rock band Boston. Sib passed away unexpectedly in 2017 while performing on a cruise ship, but the musician clearly made his mark on both Lauren and his son-in-law Dwayne, who calls Sib his “second dad.” “Rest In Peace & Love to my second dad Sib Hashian,” Dwayne wrote in part via Instagram on March 23, 2017. “What a full and exciting life this man lived. What an amazing family he created, loved, watched over and protected. Being on stage, in front of adoring fans, friends and family. Keeping the beat one last time.”

Lauren followed in his footsteps as a singer and songwriter in her own right — she appeared on shows including RU the Girl? competing for a performance with TLC and released several singles of her own. Her father’s impact on her was profound, and in a December 2021 interview with Billboard, she said music became part of her “purpose.” “Seeing him practice every day, for me, it became part of my purpose — ‘He practices every day, I should practice every day, too.’ And so I have been practicing on my own in my room for years.”

Lauren shares a great sense of humor with The Rock

Lauren loves to tease her husband, who is known himself for being a goofball. Dwayne told PEOPLE in 2016 that his shared sense of humor with his wife contributes to making it a “great relationship.” “First of all, she teases me about everything. Everything,” he told the magazine. “Nothing is off-limits in our house. And it’s the beauty of it. And I tease her with everything.”

She’s very attracted to her husband

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Dwayne told People in the same interview, when he was crowned the magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2016, that the designation was nothing new for him. “The good thing is she already thinks I’m the Sexiest Man Alive,” the actor said of his then-girlfriend. “She’s going to yell loudly, she’s going to scream.”

She married Dwayne in Hawaii

Dwayne and Lauren’s relationship is anything but new — the two lovebirds have known each other since 2006, when the met on the set of The Game Plan, and have been together since 2007, after Dwayne and former wife Dany Garcia announced their separation after 10 years of marriage. Lauren and Dwayne continued dating, finally making a red-carpet debut in 2013 and welcoming two children before finally saying “I do” in an intimate August 18, 2019 ceremony in Hawaii.

“Seeing our wedding moments will always fill my cup with the purest gratitude and emotion…” Lauren wrote via Instagram on their first anniversary in August 2020, alongside a breathtaking wedding video. “Thank you for everything you are and everything you do MH! Happy Anniversary :) I love YOU!!!”

Lauren is a mother to two daughters with Dwayne

Dwayne Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Before marrying Dwayne, Lauren twice became a “girl mom” with Dwayne — she gave birth to daughter Jasmine Johnson on December 16, 2015 and daughter Tiana Johnson on April 23, 2018. Lauren is also stepmom to Simone Alexandra Johnson, whom Dwayne had with first wife Dany. Lauren finds fulfillment in motherhood, and has taken to social media on National Daughters Day to share her love for them. “Love. Happiness. Purpose,” she wrote in a Sept. 26, 2020 Instagram post, alongside a photo of Jasmine and Tiana. “My world and future #NationalDaughtersDay the whole reasons.”

