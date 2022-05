Thanks to the success that the Cleveland Cavaliers enjoyed in the 2021-22 NBA season, chances are good that they will not be picking very early in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft. However, they’ll still have a chance to add some nice talent to their young roster later this year. On Wednesday, a hearty dump of Cavs draft intel surfaced, giving Cavs fans quite a bit of information on some names to look out for. Cavs insider Evan Dammarell offered a lot of great information regarding some names to keep in mind.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO