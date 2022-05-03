ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wear matching skirts to 2022 Met Gala

By Meredith Clark
 3 days ago

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker made their Met Gala debut on Monday, 2 May while wearing matching skirts.

The Kardashians star, 43, opted for a cropped white button-down blouse and undone tie for the occasion. Meanwhile, Barker, 46, coordinated with his fiancée in a black skirt over a pair of black trousers.

“We’re in Thom Browne , and I’m basically like a deconstructed version of [Travis’s] outfit," Kardashian told La La Anthony during Vogue’s red carpet livestream. The Poosh founder also shared that she “didn’t really think about” the Met Gala 2022 theme, “Gilded Glamour,” as they dressed for the event.

The couple were joined by Kardashian’s younger sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner .

Before heading into the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the evening’s exclusive festivities, Kardashian revealed that her sister Kim Kardashian had yet to make an appearance because she was preparing for the red carpet “in a secret dressing room”.

Soon after, the Skims founder arrived at the Met Gala with boyfriend Pete Davidson while wearing Marylin Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr President” dress from 1962.

Kardashian and Barker have walked their fair share of red carpets since they began dating in late 2020. The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer recently attended both the 2022 Academy Awards and 2022 Grammys ceremonies, but not without kissing for photographers as they walked the red carpet.

After the Grammys event, Kardashian and Barker were married by an Elvis impersonator at a Las Vegas chapel.

In the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu and Disney+ reality series, The Kardashians , viewers have witnessed the intimate moments behind Barker’s proposal to Kardashian, which took place in October 2021. During episode three, it was revealed that Barker asked for permission to propose from both of her parents. Kardashian has also been open about the complications surrounding her IVF journey as the couple tries to have a baby together.

IN THIS ARTICLE
