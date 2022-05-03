ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 more survivors found 3 days after China building collapse

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDyAd_0fRBZBla00

Rescuers have found two more survivors in the rubble of a building in central China that collapsed more than three days ago, state media reported Tuesday.

The official Xinhua News Agency said a man and a woman were pulled out on Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning.

The woman, whose rescue came after being buried for 88 hours, alerted workers using life detection equipment to her presence by knocking on objects. Xinhua said she was conscious, had normal vital signs and was able to communicate with her rescuers.

The collapse of the six-story building took place at 12:24 p.m. Friday in Changsha, the Hunan provincial capital south of Beijing .

Police have arrested nine people, including the building owner, on suspicion of ignoring building codes or committing other violations. Also held were three people in charge of design and construction and five others who allegedly gave a false safety assessment for a guest house on the building’s fourth to sixth floors.

The building also held a residence, a cafe and shops.

Following an increase in the number of collapses of self-built buildings in recent years, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that it was necessary to check such structures for any hidden dangers and fix them to prevent major accidents, Xinhua said.

Poor adherence to safety standards, including the illegal addition of extra floors and failure to use reinforcing iron bars, is often blamed for such disasters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nine dead and many injured after major explosion rips through several floors of hotel in Cuba

At least nine people are dead and many more are injured after a large explosion tore through several floors of a hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel wasn’t due to a bombing, adding that authorities are investigating the cause. He added that a preliminary investigation suggested that the blast was caused by a gas leak. Tweeting pictures of the chaos, CNN Havana bureau chief Patrick Oppman wrote that the area around the “iconic hotel” was “a horrible scene of destruction”. At least three floors of the building...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#South China#Building Codes#Beijing#Accident#Xinhua News Agency#Chinese
The Independent

Eight dead after major explosion at Cuban hotel

At least eight people are dead and many more are injured after a large explosion tore through several floors of a hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana, according to reports.Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel wasn’t due to a bombing and a preliminary investigation suggested that the blast was caused by a gas leak. At least 13 people have been reported missing, according to government officials.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cuba explosion - live: Death toll in Hotel Saratoga blast rises to 9 as gas leak blamed

A large explosion has torn through several floors of a hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana.Authorities say that nine people were killed and 40 injured in the blast, which is thought to have been caused by a gas leak at The Hotel Saratoga.President Miguel Diaz-Canel, speaking from the scene of the disaster on Cuban television, said the explosion at the Hotel Saratoga had not been caused by a bomb.A Reuters witness saw smoke and flames coming from the building.Witnesses told CNN they heard a “massive blast” that also destroyed cars and buses outside the historic building.Pictures from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

‘We’re so sorry’: Mariupol steel plant evacuees feel relief, grief

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — When the moist concrete walls deep below ground and the mold and the cold and the weeks without fresh fruit or vegetables became too much to bear, some in the bunker underneath Elina Tsybulchenko’s office decided to visit the sky. They made their way,...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

636K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy