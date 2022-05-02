Scoresheet: Winterhawks to play Seattle in next WHL series

Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.

MONDAY, MAY 2

WHL playoffs — After sweeping Prince George in the first round of the Western Hockey League playoffs, the Portland Winterhawks played a waiting game to see if their second opponent would be Seattle or Kamloops.

On Monday, it was determined that the Hawks would play rival Seattle in the next round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Top seed Everett, battling injuries, was eliminated by the Vancouver Giants in six games, after the Giants won 6-3 in Game 6 on Monday.

Portland and Seattle will battle in the conference semifinals; the Winterhawks have home ice against Seattle, but Game 1 was going to be played on the Thunderbirds' ice at Kent, Washington because Veterans Memorial Coliseum was not available this week.

Game 1 is 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by Game 2 5 p.m. Sunday in Portland. Game 3 will also be Portland, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 and Game 4 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13 at Seattle. The "if necessary" games: at Portland, May 14; at Seattle, May 16; at Portland, May 17.

Kamloops plays Vancouver in the other Western Conference semifinal.

Meanwhile, Portland's Taylor Gauthier was named WHL goalie of the week after the sweep of Prince George.

Houston 3, Mariners 0 — Seattle (12-11) lost for the fifth time in the past six games, as the host Astros shut them out. Jake Odorizzi and three relievers combined to allow only five hits.

Yordan Alvarez (solo) and Jeremy Pena (two-run shot) homered for Houston (12-11).

The Mariners play two more games at Houston, and then return home to play Tampa Bay and Philadelphia.

College baseball — It's rivalry week in the Willamette Valley. Oregon visits Oregon State for the rivals' Pac-12 series May 6-8. All three games from Goss Stadium at Coleman Field will be on Pac-12 Network. Game times are 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Along with UCLA, Arizona and Stanford, the Beavers and Ducks are battling for the regular-season conference title.

The Portland Pilots, sitting fourth in the WCC, return to conference play with three games at Sant Clara.

College softball — After winning its series against rival Oregon State, Oregon concludes its regular season with games at Stanford May 6-8 then awaits its fate for the May 19-22 NCAA regional round.

Oregon State is idle. The Beavers string of losses, most of them by one run, has reached an improbable 10 games.

Portland State (26-16, 10-5 Big Sky) closes its regular season May 6-7 with three home games against Weber State in Hillsboro.

Pro baseball — The Hillsboro Hops are at Eugene May 3-8. They return to Ron Tonkin Field May 10-15 against Spokane.

