ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

New and Renovated Venues in Orange County, California (2022)

By Danielle LeBreck
meetingstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Lawn at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club. Credit: Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club. Breathtaking views, reliably sunny weather and a host of impressive meeting venues are the hallmarks of programs in Orange County, California. From Anaheim to the oceanside beach cities, Orange County’s popular destinations continue...

www.meetingstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Saurabh

These are the cheapest beachside neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, with one of the most diverse populations in the country. All of this, along with the appeal of Hollywood and billionaires, makes it one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. Even the cheapest of the cheap places in Los Angeles County can be exorbitantly priced. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of the most affordable (by LA standards) seaside communities in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

California hospital rebrands to reflect Cedars-Sinai affiliation

Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Hospital unveiled a new logo and a new name May 3 to reflect its affiliation with Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai. The hospital, its physician group and its outpatient programs and locations will now be called Huntington Health, according to a May 3 press release. The new brand is...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

California’s top Korean restaurant is in L.A.

The top Korean eatery in California is in downtown Los Angeles, according to Yelp. BROKEN MOUTH | Lee’s Homestyle, located at 718 S Los Angeles St., was ranked by the popular review site as having the best Korean food in the Golden State. The restaurant identifies itself as Hawaii and Korean comfort food, with a menu […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Orange, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Orange County, sometimes known as The OC, is located in the center of Southern California. 'The OC' stands out as one of the state's most iconic locations, with manicured beach towns and celebrated theme parks all framed by coastal villages and luxury boats. Orange County is the ideal location for your next culinary adventure. The region of Southern California has everything a foodie could want: a diverse range of flavors and eating experiences.
ORANGE, CA
SheKnows

Denzel Washington Buys an Extravagant ‘Double-Wide’ Condo for $11 Million in Elite Century City Building

Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta are on the move to one of Century City’s most elite addresses at The Century condo building. The couple handed over $10.9 million for a “double-wide” unit that is bigger than most people’s houses. It offers 8,150 square feet with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms in a mega-condo that is two former residences combined into one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Fashion Island#Private Beach#Fitness#Grand Lawn#Marriott Resort Spa
NBC Los Angeles

What Californians Should Know About the CalFresh Food Program

CalFresh, California’s largest food assistance program, helps provide low-income families and individuals who meet federal income eligibility rules with monthly food benefits. The program, known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, seeks to improve the nutrition of low-income families and individuals. The goal of the program...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Frontier to pay $69 million to settle allegations they misrepresented internet service speeds to LA, Riverside county customers

The FTC has approved a $69 million settlement with Frontier Communications over allegations they misrepresented internet service speeds to customers in Riverside and Los Angeles County.The proposed settlement, which requires Frontier to pay nearly $9 million in costs and penalties and build $60 million worth of fiber optic internet infrastructure, now goes to the U.S. District Court for final approval.According to Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin, the negotiated settlement will prohibit Frontier from misrepresenting their internet service speeds, from "provisioning" or "capping" internet speeds below certain thresholds and bar them from selling internet packages without a reasonable belief that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Mashed

The Best Things To Eat At Knott's Berry Farm

Knott's Berry Farm is a theme park located in Buena Park, California. To understand the food culture at California's original theme park, you must first understand the boysenberry. The park was founded by farmer Walter Knott, who helped to invent the boysenberry, a berry strain made from blackberries, raspberries, and loganberries that is named for Knott's collaborator Rudolph Boysen. The berries are now synonymous with Knott's Berry Farm, which holds an annual Boysenberry Festival to this day.
BUENA PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
News Break
Politics
Secret LA

Stroll Through 20 Acres Of Purple Heaven At This Century-Old Lavender Farm

Highland Springs Ranch & Inn’s lavender farm opens this week. Spring is a glorious time of year; every inch of the city is covered with beautiful blooms and the stunning outdoor landscapes beg to be enjoyed. While the fleeting floral scents and vivid petals seem to vanish with the summer heat, it also brings a new crop of blooms: lavenders. And you don’t need to break the bank to head to Provence when you have the century-old Highland Springs Ranch and Inn’s lavender farm just a short drive away.
CHERRY VALLEY, CA
Eater

LA’s Vegan Ice Cream Craze Has Officially Reached Orange County

Hollywood plant-based ice cream favorite Dear Bella Creamery is expanding, adding a second location at the Lab in Orange County’s Costa Mesa soon. Expect bubblegum tones at the shop and fun flavors at the ready from owners Alice Cherng and Belinda Wei, who have been crafting unique pints and doing restaurant collaborations out of their primary LA shop since 2017. That puts them well ahead of the more recent plant-based ice cream trend, with vegan and vegan-friendly options now available at shops and in stores across the city. The duo has grown their business considerably in that time, even adding nationwide shipping as of this month, and now they’ll get to dip their toes into Orange County as part of a planned expansion push across Southern California in the coming months. The second location opens at 2930 Bristol Street in Costa Mesa in June; a rendering of the Kellie Patry (Kensho, Equator Coffees) designed space is above.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy