Focus on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade protections before abortion rights are overturned

Former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill, Pete Williams, and Yamiche Alcindor join Peter Alexander to discuss the impact of trigger laws in states like Missouri that will ban or tighten restrictions on abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. “At that moment, a law goes into effect that outlaws all abortions in the state of Missouri. Not even an exception for rape or incest,” says McCaskill. "It will also have an impact on IUDs. It will have an impact on the morning after pill. It will have an impact on IVF, in vitro fertilization, because those are fertilized eggs," she explains. "Anyone who interferes with the development of that egg becomes a criminal."May 4, 2022.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO