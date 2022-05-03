ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Focus on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade protections before abortion rights are overturned

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Amy Klobuchar, member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Why Republicans are hysterical about the Supreme Court leak

The leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade on Monday shook the country, foreshadowing the likely end of a nearly 50-year ruling granting federal protection for abortion rights. But many conservative politicians and pundits have tried to argue that the real news isn’t the opinion and...
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Amy Klobuchar
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Politico#The Supreme Court
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
Fox News

ABC's Jonathan Karl: The media 'unfortunately' played right into claims it was the 'opposition party' to Trump

ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl took a swipe at the press for playing a role in the distrust Americans have towards the media. Speaking during a panel discussion with the Common Ground Committee, Karl was asked about the erosion of trust in the media and pointed out how there was a huge "drop off" among Republicans, which he said "wasn't surprising" since Donald Trump "declared war" on the media before and during his presidency.
POTUS
MSNBC

Claire McCaskill: Missouri trigger law ‘outlaws all abortions.’ ‘Not even an exception for rape or incest.’

Former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill, Pete Williams, and Yamiche Alcindor join Peter Alexander to discuss the impact of trigger laws in states like Missouri that will ban or tighten restrictions on abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. “At that moment, a law goes into effect that outlaws all abortions in the state of Missouri. Not even an exception for rape or incest,” says McCaskill. "It will also have an impact on IUDs. It will have an impact on the morning after pill. It will have an impact on IVF, in vitro fertilization, because those are fertilized eggs," she explains. "Anyone who interferes with the development of that egg becomes a criminal."May 4, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
MSNBC

Trump's idea to shoot protesters evokes memories of Kent State

In an alternate universe, the chilling images that emerged from the 1970 shooting at Kent State University in Ohio might have inspired change. A contrite president might have helped — but Richard Nixon wasn’t fit for the task. We’re now more than 50 years removed (to the day)...
PROTESTS

