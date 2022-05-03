ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A group of idealistic Unitarians search for a new minister in 'Search'

By By Laurie Hertzel Star Tribune
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzFJw_0fRBSqGY00

The elevator pitch of Michelle Huneven’s new novel would not do this fine book justice. What’s it about, in one sentence? Um, “Search” is a deep dive into the workings of a Unitarian-Universalist committee that is searching for a new pastor.

That might be what it’s about, but what it’s really about — what makes it so enthralling — is human nature. Relationships, chemistry, charisma, self-awareness (or lack thereof), and, especially, group dynamics and how they can turn the best-laid plans upside down.

The story is narrated by Dana P., a writer in Southern California. Dana is in her 50s, a former seminarian. But after graduation, her writing career suddenly took off, and she abandoned her ministry plans for memoir-writing and a restaurant reviewing gig at the Los Angeles Times. (A job Huneven herself held for many years.)

Now, 20 years later, her church needs to replace its retiring minister. Dana joins the search committee, mainly because she hopes to mine the experience for material for her next book.

It would not be trite to say that everyone on the committee is searching for something, often without realizing it — and that goes for Dana, too. She thinks she’s there to gather material, but as the year goes on she finds herself, as another committee member notes, caring more deeply than anyone else.

More deeply, that is, than everyone except her nemesis, the tattooed Jennie, who is determined to hire a young, hip, female-presenting BIPOC minister to shake things up and move on from what she sees as the white male paternalism of the previous ministers.

The strengths of Huneven’s novel lie in her deep understanding of human nature and her ability to channel the voices of the visiting ministers — not just in their dialogue, but also in their application packets of mission statements, faith journeys and sermons.

FULLY FORMED CHARACTERS

The eight people on the committee are recognizable, fully formed characters — the young gay Latino who is new to the church and who doesn’t understand why Unitarians don’t talk more about God; the elderly former church secretary who knows the history, the rules, and where all the bodies are buried; the distracted and disorganized young man who is in a complicated three-way relationship that consumes all of his energy. He keeps meaning to read the packets, but he’s just so busy! And he gets so many texts!

He, and some of the others, gradually rely more and more on Jennie, who becomes a force to be reckoned with. Suddenly the committee is no longer a cohesive whole, but has split into two factions.

Will Dana and “the olds” (as Jennie calls them) prevail, with their desire for a solid, experienced, middle-aged minister? Or will Jennie and the youngs get their wish — a charismatic but inexperienced young woman who charms all she meets but who might have shaky theology and lousy organizational skills?

It’s fascinating to watch how skillfully Huneven moves committee members from one side to the other, and to watch, appalled, as the inevitable slowly happens. Those scenes are a master class in group dynamics.

“Search” is a fun read. While the book is laced with plenty of humor (which Dana herself does not always see), it is laced, too, with plenty of wisdom. We can search, Huneven is saying, but you just never know what you might find.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

'My So-Called Selfish Life' Embraces Moving Past the Need to 'Come Out' as Child-Free

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When the 2019 movie Spinster starring Chelsea Peretti was released I thought, finally, a movie that celebrates my lifestyle. But after turning off the film at the conclusion of its perfect ~90-minute run time, I felt spinster-splained about choices I’ve been making for pretty much my whole adult life. Spinster’s target audience was clearly people to whom a child-free, non-partnered existence has to be justified and defended — while Therese Shechter’s documentary, My So-Called...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

25 illustrations of relatable everyday life situations by an 'unapologetically feminist' artist

When artist Xan started illustrating her everyday life experiences through her Promptlypaneled comics, she wanted to capture the essence of what she goes through as a woman in the 21st century. As it turns out, her seemingly boring everyday life comics—the good, the bad and the weird—perfectly represent the modern-day woman, who is still fighting for equal rights and basic respect. "I tend to make comics based on my own experiences. Working as a server, being a woman, dealing with (the aftermath of) the pandemic... I'm an unapologetic feminist and as such, if I had to pick one overarching theme, it's an ever-present veil of feminism," Xan told Bored Panda.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search Committee#Group Dynamics#Unitarian Universalist#The Los Angeles Times
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

‘I Prepare Wills for a Living, and Here Are 4 Things I Wish Every Family Would Talk About in Times of Health’

As a thing that most people try to avoid, death isn’t a common topic of conversation. After all, discussing it requires confronting its inherent inevitably—but avoiding discussions surrounding it doesn't just bring blissful ignorance, either. In fact, this tactic can leave your loved ones in the lurch when death does arrive. That’s why estate-planning attorneys suggest considering in advance how you'll discuss your plans for death with your family, and above all, making a point to do so.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Kiplinger

How to Get Your Grown Children to Move Out

If your adult children are still living in your home past when you thought you’d have the place to yourself, well at least you’re not alone. Nearly a third of Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 (and more than half of those 18-24) live with their parents, according to data from the U.S. Census. And those numbers have been steadily increasing over the last 60 years. (The pandemic gave those numbers a boost in 2020, but they’ve retreated somewhat in 2021; see table at below for a deep dive)
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Should We Stop Preaching Self-Love to New Moms?

Mental health can be challenged in the process of becoming a new parent. Self-love can be helpful for those in matrescence. We can better help mothers by encouraging self-love. Self-love is the intentional practice of accepting, caring for, and encouraging oneself. From the moment that I first learned about this...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

On Becoming an Expert Caregiver

Difficult moral dilemmas in caregiving can lead to self-reflection and improved communication with your client. Reflection on moral dilemmas allows for enhanced tolerance and acceptance of varied perspectives. A conflict that arises during caregiving may offer an opportunity for self-improvement and new skillset integration. Imagine you are taking care of...
HEALTH
Jennifer Bonn

Hard learned lessons

I have so much to learn from life, and I will never pretend to be wise, but there are certain things I have learned the hard way, and I wish someone could have spared me the pain by teaching me about the situations ahead of time. I hope a few of the following thoughts might help you.
Parents Magazine

A Parents Guide to Teen Dating in the Digital Age

Growing up in Staten Island, New York, Holly Rizzuto Palker attended Catholic schools in a close-knit community where literally everyone knew each other. While her parents allowed Rizzuto Palker to date as a teen, parental and societal pressure, along with some self-described "Catholic guilt," meant that the expectation was no sex before marriage. It also meant she didn't get to have many open conversations with trusted adults about dating or sex.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NPR

'The Premonitions Bureau' considers whether some can sense future events

For a while last year, I started using a little notebook to keep track of all the coincidences and synchronicities I encountered. At first, it was eerie: People brought something up in conversation that I'd just been writing about the day before; I'd notice the name of a production company in a film I was watching was identical to a key term in a subject I had been researching that morning; two books I was reading at the same time, one fiction and one nonfiction, both referenced the same historical anecdote.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
786
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy