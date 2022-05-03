OK: 1921 RACE MASSACRE LAWSUIT MOVES FORWARD

Related
UPDATE: Road closing US 287, US 385 in Cimarron County
UPDATE 4:42 p.m. Oklahoma DPS reports that both lanes of US 287 and US 385 at the Oklahoma/Colorado line are back open. Original story CIMARRON COUNTY, O.K. (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday that northbound US 287 and US 385 between Boise City are closed due to a crash […]
