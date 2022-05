BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For several decades, the logo for Warren County Public Schools has been a staple of education in the area. The words “Warren County Public” over a large school with the silhouettes of children inside, an image that evokes the organization’s purpose. The word “schools” provides shelter and opportunities to that inside of all ages and walks of life. Underneath, using WCPS as an acronym for “Where Children Prepare for Success”, the original logo was a complete statement of the goals of the educators and administrators of the school system.

WARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO