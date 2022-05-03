ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers may still add Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield or Nick Foles

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEjvW_0fRBS4QH00

On Friday night, the Carolina Panthers made their move—trading up into the third round of the 2022 NFL draft to nab Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. So—with their newest toy, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker on hand—that must certainly mean they’re done adding at the position, right?

Um, not quite.

Sorry to Robby Anderson, Steve Smith and the rest of the He-Man Baker Mayfield Haters Club, but MMQB’s Albert Breer believes that this weekend’s activity hasn’t necessarily taken the Panthers out of the market for a veteran quarterback.

“The Panthers will still kick around the idea of adding a vet like Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield or Nick Foles to the mix,” Breer wrote on Monday. “But they’re no longer in a desperate spot to do something.

“Which is really the key to all of this. They made a sound football call at No. 6. They have flexibility at quarterback. And that leaves them better positioned than they were Thursday morning.”

Both general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule have been consistent in their message of breeding as much competition as possible under center. And if we’re being honest, even despite the hope a fresh young face may be inspiring at the moment, none of Carolina’s current options are exactly proven.

That isn’t, of course, to say Garoppolo, Mayfield or Foles would take this team and run with it to the postseason. One would, however, spark that desired competition and allow the organization to take advantage of the flexibility of their current salary cap situation.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Broncos Wideout Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

Coming into the offseason, the Denver Broncos needed to solidify the quarterback position, which is why they traded for Russell Wilson. So far, Wilson has only been able to work with his new teammates in offseason training sessions, but his impact has already been felt. During his press conference today, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy made it clear he anticipates Wilson will make him a better player.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Didn't Draft a RB - But Now They've Cut One

The Dallas Cowboys were promising to keep an open mind when it comes to options available in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft. That includes owner Jerry Jones being "crazy,'' it includes COO Stephen Jones insisting that Dallas has "no musts'' and it includes the possibility of drafting a running back. ...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Matt Corral
The Spun

Texans Signed Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

It didn't take long for Kevin Hogan to find a new home. The Houston Texans signed the 29-year-old quarterback, whom the Tennessee Titans cut on Saturday after drafting Malik Willis in the third round. Hogan took seven snaps for the Titans last year but has not attempted an NFL pass...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

New Rumor Ties Broncos to Packers Starting WR

A new rumor has linked the Denver Broncos to the future acquisition of Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that "some believe" Lazard — a restricted free agent who's yet to sign his tender — "intends" to play out the 2022 campaign in Green Bay and, then unrestricted, sign with Broncos next offseason.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Landing Spot for Two-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Tight End

Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Mmqb
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Jerry Jones' accident, Elliott excited about Smith pick

It’s been a quick week since the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, as the storylines and analysis are abundant. As usual, Jerry Jones made headlines. This time, the Cowboys owner and GM flashed the Cowboys’ big board to the media and internet sleuths were able to decipher the clubs top 34 prospects, in order. While the reconstruction was a fun exercise, Jones was involved in a car accident Wednesday night that fortunately wasn’t too serious.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Magic Johnson reportedly joins group bidding for Denver Broncos

One of the best basketball players of all time if hoping to own a piece of one of the NFL’s flagship franchises. Magic Johnson has joined one of the groups bidding for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico.com. He has partnered with 76ers co-owner Josh Harris. The NFL has...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Possible first sign Deebo is drawing back closer to 49ers

When the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft concluded and Deebo Samuel remained with the 49ers, it seemed to signal he would be going nowhere for a good, long while. Samuel initially signaled his dissatisfaction with the 49ers weeks earlier when he unfollowed the 49ers' official accounts on social media and scrubbed all photos of him in uniform.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs waive six players ahead of rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs have begun trimming their 90-man offseason roster ahead of rookie minicamp. There will be an influx of new undrafted free agents signing for rookie minicamp, so these moves are preemptive in order to make room on the 90-man offseason roster for those players. We’re keeping track of those undrafted free agent signings and rookie minicamp invites here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

106K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy