California, San Diego politicians react to report of Roe v. Wade draft ruling

SAN DIEGO – Many California and local politicians called on Congress to protect women’s reproductive rights late Monday following the release of a Politico report of a draft majority opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Leaders from the local level all the way up to the U.S. House of Representatives took to social media, sharing their thoughts on the report and what comes next.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was one of the first to react to the report , writing in a tweet, “Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers will not be silenced. The world is about to hear their fury. California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell.”

U.S. Representative Juan Vargas, a Democrat representing the 52nd Congressional District, promised to continue fighting for access to safe abortions for women:

“If this decision is released, it would be a disgrace for millions of Americans,” Vargas said. “A woman’s right to make her own health care decisions shouldn’t be stripped away. We must protect reproductive rights. The Senate must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. We can’t give up.”

Democratic Rep. Sara Jacobs of the state’s 53rd Congressional District went even further, calling the report “a gut punch” and saying, “this is what it looks like when our institutions protect archaic rules above everything else.”

Rep. Mike Levin shared a lengthier message to his followers, stating that he believes the report would be “devastating” for women around the United States.

“The radical majority would be throwing away decades of precedent and jeopardizing the health and lives of women. It’s beyond shameful,” Levin wrote in a tweet. “Remember this November. If reporting is accurate and the Supreme Court is reversing Roe v. Wade, it would be devastating for women everywhere. The radical majority would be throwing away decades of precedent and jeopardizing the health and lives of women. It’s beyond shameful. Remember this November.”

Rep. Scott Peters, a Democrat from the 52nd district, also weighed in, calling on Congress to codify the original decision made in Roe v. Wade.

“For years, we’ve feared that the decision to overturn Roe v Wade could become a reality. We can’t take our freedoms — including those involving our health — for granted. It’s time to codify the right to choose into law once and for all,” Peters said on Twitter.

San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe said the news marks a “dark day” in the U.S. and said that she believes the path forward is to “codify Roe, reform the Supreme Court, and work to overcome the undemocratic systems that allow our federal government to oppress us.”

Many of Southern California’s Republican politicians have yet to release public statements on the substance of the Politico report.

On Tuesday, Republican Rep. Darrell Issa shared a quote attributed to former President Ronald Reagan, which reads, “We have the duty to protect the life of an unborn child.”

